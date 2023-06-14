The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan debuted in April 2023, but the brand hasn't finished expanding the model's lineup. New spy shots catch the upcoming wagon variant lapping the Nürburgring.

The development team only bothers to camouflage the rear end because the front is identical to the sedan. The crew removes the star from the grille and covers the badge on the hood in a poor attempt to conceal that this is a Mercedes.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate Spy Photos

At the back, there's a spoiler on the roof that provides shade and extra covering over the hatchback. We can only see the outer edges of the taillights, but they appear to have a similar, tapered design as the sedan (see comparison below).

We would expect the E-Class wagon's interior to be largely the same as the four-door variant, except with more room in the back. The new model is available with quite a high-tech cabin. Buyers can get the MBUX Superscreen or upgrade to the MBUX Premium Plus package that adds a display for the front passenger. An available dual-camera system allows for joining Webex or Zoom meetings while the vehicle is parked.

At launch, there are two powertrains available. The E350 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with mild-hybrid assistance that makes 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque and has an extra 20 hp available with a boost function. There's also the E450 with a mild-hybrid-assisted turbocharged inline-six making 375 hp and 369 hp. Like the lesser model, an extra 20 hp is available in boost mode.

We know more powertrains are coming to the E-Class. AMG variants will eventually join the lineup, and at least some of them will be available with the wagon.

In addition, Mercedes is developing the E-Class All-Terrain. It takes the wagon and adds a lifted suspension for improved off-road ability. The current iteration has up to 5.8 inches of ground clearance from the air suspension. There's also additional body cladding for protecting the panels from rock strikes when getting off the asphalt.

While we don't know whether the regular wagon is coming to the US, a filing with the EPA indicates the new All-Terrain has a future in America. It would use the powertrain from the E450.

