Volvo's Most Popular SUV Is Getting A Major Update

The Breakdown: Volvo is reportedly planning a major update for the XC60, set to launch in early 2027.

The automaker will install a larger battery for the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This could give the crossover nearly 100 miles of electric-only range.

Volvo’s best-selling model is old. The second-generation XC60 entered production in 2017, with the automaker giving it a minor makeover for 2026. Thankfully, a more significant refresh is on the way.

According to a new report from Automotive News, Volvo plans to increase the battery size on the T8 plug-in hybrid trim while tweaking its design. "People with knowledge of the plan" told the publication that the larger battery should double or triple the crossover’s current electric-only range of just 35 miles.

That increase would put it well ahead of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e, which has a range of 54 miles. If AN’s sources are correct, the Volvo could go nearly 100 miles on battery power alone. The XC60 currently packs an 18.8 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

It’s unclear if Volvo will make any other powertrain configurations. The XC60 packs the turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that produce a combined 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque. The SUV can hit 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds.

What do you think?

We expect a larger battery and updated design to increase the starting price. The 2026 XC60 PHEV starts at $62,545. The revamped styling should include new headlights and a new grille, with the crossover debuting early next year.

Gallery: 2026 Volvo XC60 28 Source: Volvo

Motor1’s Take: Volvo might have updated the XC60 for 2026, but the crossover is old compared to others in its segment. It’s not clear how much of an update the car will receive, but a bigger battery for more electric range is a big upgrade for consumers looking for efficiency and luxury.

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Source: Automotive News via Car and Driver

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