Ford is readying a redesigned F-150 Raptor. A new batch of spy shots shows the off-road pickup wearing less camouflage than before, exposing the new grille design for the first time. Coverings continue to hide the front bumper, headlights, and taillights.

The new grille retains the bold FORD font but features a few tweaks. The lettering now has a textured surface and raised edges that bold the branding. The grille features a new honeycomb pattern that's backed by vertical slats. Camouflage covers the headlights, but we expect Ford to tweak the internal design and make other changes to the truck's face.

The Blue Oval attempts to hide the revamped taillights at the back by extending the camo down the bedside. Ford will update their design, with the reverse lights now L-shaped instead of C-shaped like on the current pickup. The brake light graphics also receive a new design. The truck has dual exhaust pipes sticking out the back that appear smaller than on the production version, but this could be for testing purposes.

We don't expect the automaker to change the powertrain lineup significantly. The standard F-150 Raptor uses Ford's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. It makes 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque and should continue to do so. The hotter Raptor R, which our spy photographers captured earlier this year with its grille hidden, uses Ford's supercharged 5.2-liter V8, making 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of twist. Those should carry over to the redesigned model.

There are no photos of the Raptor's cabin; However, the images show it draped in a black cloth that could hide some updates. Ford might swap the truck's landscape-oriented infotainment display for a portrait layout. This could require the automaker to make other changes to the cabin's design as it'd have to rearrange some things to accommodate the re-oriented screen. Ford will also likely update the exterior graphics package that's available.

We don't know when Ford plans to reveal the revamped F-150 Raptor, but we wouldn't be shocked if it happened before the end of the year. The automaker is preparing to give the entire F-150 lineup its mid-cycle refresh so every truck will arrive with updated looks and other changes. These minor styling updates shouldn't take long to prepare for production.