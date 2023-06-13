Even though Ford announced plans to end production of the Fiesta last October, we still can't quite wrap our heads around the idea the party is over for the supermini. While the subcompact hatchback is going away, its crossover equivalent will live on and get a facelift in 2024. Our spies stumbled upon a prototype of the updated model undergoing testing as an ST version judging by the large wheels and brakes as well as by the dual exhaust tips.

Don't let the bulky camo trick you into believing the Puma will go through massive changes since this will only be a mid-cycle update. Actually, it's going to be a bit more than that since Ford will expand the lineup to include a first-ever EV version. Rather than getting a dedicated platform, the zero-emission model will utilize the same architecture as the ICE-powered crossover, so the design should be nearly identical.

2024 Ford Puma ST facelift spy photos

19 Photos

From what we can tell, it looks as though the Blue Oval is being relocated to the grille, which isn’t all that surprising since the same thing happened when Ford facelifted the Focus. Peeking through the disguise are newly designed headlights while the ones at the back are the current setup. Chances are the taillights will only receive updates to the graphics while keeping the same size and shape.

While the rear bumper has been seemingly carried over from the existing Puma ST, the front one has a new design and it no longer incorporates the fog lights. Ford could integrate them into the main headlights to lend the front fascia a cleaner look. With this being only a facelift, the side profile is likely to remain unchanged, although the EV version could get some aero-optimized wheels to boost efficiency.

Our spies couldn't peek inside the cabin, but in some of the spy shots, it seems the central air vents have been moved higher on the dashboard. It would make sense for Ford to install its SYNC4 infotainment system, already in use in the Focus facelift. The Mondeo – another iconic nameplate dead in Europe – got a portrait-oriented infotainment in China where the midsize sedan is still available.

Ford will continue to make the Puma at its Craiova factory in Romania where the EV equivalent is set to hit the assembly line next year. As of March 2023, the performance-oriented ST version is sold in two flavors as customers can choose from two turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engines. The smaller 1.0-liter mill of the mild-hybrid variety has 168 horsepower and 183 pound-feet (248 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to the front axle via a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The 1.5-liter variant packs 197 hp and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm) routed to the road through a six-speed manual gearbox.