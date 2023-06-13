Three-row passenger SUVs are big business in North America. As one of the most popular segments behind pickup trucks, just about every manufacturer either sells one today or is rushing to get one to market. At Hyundai, the Palisade is that vehicle, but it will soon be joined by an all-electric Ioniq 7.

Based on the Kia EV9, which also utilizes the enlarged E-GMP platform, the Hyundai Ioniq 7 will anchor the automaker's electric SUV lineup as its third-row crossover. Looking at the spy photos, the new SUV looks similar to its Kia cousin and the renderings we saw last year. The body and roofline are similar to the EV9, but judging from the coverings over the front and rear fascias, the front and rear will have a different design.

First shown as the Seven Concept, the production Hyundai Ioniq 7 also stays true to the original concept in many ways. However, many of the extreme styling details will be deleted. Most notably, traditional doors and side windows replace the pillarless Coach doors on the production car, but the front and rear lighting design remains intact.

According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 7 will offer “a completely new dimension of space” thanks to an extended 126-inch wheelbase, a tall roof, and a flat floor. Sharing the platform with the Kia EV9 also means that at least three drivetrain versions will be available, including different single-motor rear-wheel drive options and a dual-motor all-wheel drive version.

Like other recent Hyundai and Kia that use the E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 7 will also have standard 800V ultrafast charging. The production vehicle is expected to have a 100-kilowatt-hour battery offering approximately 300 miles of range and deliver a combined output of 308 horsepower.

No pictures are available of the interior, but it's also likely some of the sustainable materials will carry over from the concept. The Seven Concept vehicle also showcased a hygienic airflow system with UVC Sterilization to clean and filter air, but there's no info yet on if the Ioniq 7 will have these features.

Hyundai is investing $7.4 billion into its US manufacturing operations through 2025 to produce EVs. With the Ioniq 5's launch last year and the recent launch of the Ionic 6, it's quickly ramping up EV production. The Ionic 7 is expected to be officially revealed later this year, with a potential launch in late fall or early 2024.