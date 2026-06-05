Volkswagen Might Bring Back The Regular Golf In The US

The Breakdown Volkswagen currently sells the Golf GTI and R in the United States.

More affordable versions could follow later this decade.

It's not going to happen before Golf production moves from Wolfsburg to Puebla.

The Volkswagen Golf has a massive lineup in Europe, where customers are not limited to the GTI and R as they are in the United States. We’re not just talking about the availability of a more practical wagon body style, but also the hatchback’s wide range of powertrain options. There are multiple gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid variants, and yes, even a manual gearbox on certain versions.

VW has only offered the eighth-generation Golf in the US as a front- and all-wheel-drive hot hatch, but that could change later this decade. As already announced in late 2024, production of the compact model will shift from Wolfsburg to Puebla sometime in 2027. Mexico is no stranger to building Golfs, having produced every previous generation of the iconic nameplate. When the switch happens, it increases the odds that cheaper Golf variants will return to the US.

VW Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner revealed in an interview with Automotive News that “producing it in North America opens up opportunities for other Golf variants.” While he didn’t specify what those trims could be, they would likely be more affordable than the $35,865 GTI and the $50,730 R. Well, unless the company decides to bring the very best the Golf lineup has to offer, which would be the R wagon.

Photo by: Volkswagen

VW Is Analyzing Which Golf Models Would Make Sense

Gruner explained that if additional Golf versions were to make it to the US, the company would have to carefully select the ones that make the most sense from a tariff perspective. The following statement suggests VW would likely skip the absolute base model and opt for better-equipped versions to preserve some profit margin:

'The question then is: What’s the tariff from Mexico to the U.S.? A 25 percent tariff for an entry version of the Golf [pictured here] would be difficult.'

With VW moving production of the Golf Mk8 to Puebla, the current-generation model still has many years ahead of it. That’s despite launching in late 2019 and receiving a facelift in early 2024. The company has even said it could continue selling the car even after the fully electric Mk9 arrives, which we recently learned won’t happen until 2030 at the earliest.

Base 2024 VW Golf 9 Source: Volkswagen

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Having more options is always good for customers, especially as prices continue to creep up. The Jetta is currently the cheapest VW sold in the US, carrying a starting price of $25,270. The only other sub-$30,000 model is the Taos, at $27,975. An educated guess suggests a regular Golf would land closer to the Jetta than the Taos in terms of pricing. Both the sedan and crossover are also assembled in Puebla.

Bringing over a more attainable Golf could help reverse recent declines, after total VW sales in the US fell by 13 percent in 2025 to 329,813 units. Through the first quarter of the year, deliveries decreased by double digits again, slipping by 16.1 percent to 73,803 cars.

Source: Automotive News

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