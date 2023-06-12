The next-gen Skoda Superb will debut in the second half of 2023. The Czech brand is now giving the new model hot-weather testing in Southern Europe. This batch of photos only spies the wagon, but earlier pictures show a liftback variant is coming, too.

This new Superb is still under heavy camouflage, but we can see a few things. There are boxy headlights with running lamps along the bottom. The grille features the brand's long-used vertical slats. The lower fascia includes air curtains on the outer edges and a central inlet with a narrow bar splitting it horizontally.

Gallery: Skoda Superb Spy Photos

17 Photos

In profile, the wagon looks particularly long, and the angled D-pillar adds sleekness to the aesthetic. The side windows are large and should provide lots of light into the cabin. This one rides on black wheels with V-shaped spokes.

At the back, a spoiler is on the roof and extends down the sides of the hatchback. There's only a glimpse of the taillights, but they appear to be boxy light the headlights.

Looking through the windows, you can see black cloth covering the dashboard. This indicates Skoda doesn't want us to see something. Earlier spy shots showed a glimpse of a large screen on the center stack and a digital instrument cluster.

The Superb will ride on the same updated MQB platform as the next-gen Volkswagen Passat. However, the VW will only be available as a wagon. These models will also be among the final, new VW Group offerings available with gasoline and diesel engines, in addition to plug-in-hybrid variants.

The exact timing of the new Superb's debut is still a mystery, but Skoda already has the teaser campaign for the model underway. For the modern version of the nameplate from 2001, the brand has delivered over 1.55 million vehicles with this moniker.

Skoda's future is electric. By 2026, the automaker wants to have six EVs in its lineup. They would include the compact Elroq, second-gen Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe, and an entry-level model that SEAT would build.

Check out this teaser video of the new Skoda Superb.