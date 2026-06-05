These 97 Car Dealers Were Warned About 'Deceptive' Pricing By The FTC

The Breakdown: The US Federal Trade Commission warned 97 dealers about engaging in “deceptive pricing” practices in March.

The FTC revealed the dealership names in late May.

The agency wants to encourage dealers to ensure the ‘advertised price is transparent and truthful.’

The US Federal Trade Commission has revealed a list of the 97 dealers it warned about allegedly using "deceptive pricing" practices. The list includes some of the largest dealerships in the country, like Lithia Motors, AutoNation, and Hendrick Automotive Group.

In March, the agency said the letters were sent to "encourage dealers to review their advertising and pricing practices, including ensuring advertised prices include all fees consumers will be required to pay when buying a vehicle." At the time of the announcement, the FTC did not disclose which dealers it had contacted.

The FTC is attempting to ensure that prices are "transparent and truthful,” according to the letter it sent to dealers. The agency wants to discourage certain pricing practices that obscure the true cost of the car and has sent letters to dealers advising them that they may be promoting prices that are "lower than what you actually charge consumers."

The letters list possible illegal practices such as "Advertising a price that does not reflect all required fees," "Conditioning the advertised price on consumers using dealer financing," "Advertising unavailable or nonexistent vehicles," and more. The letters don’t mean the dealers are necessarily guilty of engaging in these practices. It reads:

'This letter is not intended to be a comprehensive statement of concerns that may exist about your dealership or dealership group. Nor is it intended to represent any conclusions on whether your dealership or dealership group is engaging in these practices'

What do you think?

The agency revealed the names in late May, and these are the 97 dealerships that received a letter.

Aaron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Adzam Inc. dba Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda

AutoNation, Inc

Autopia Motorcars

Benson’s Ingram Park Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

Best Price Dealer

Bud Clary Auto Group

California Beemers Inc

California Motors Direct

Capital Auto Mall Premier

Cardinal Buick GMC

Cardinale Automotive Group

CarHub

Cincy Automall

City Kia of Greater Orlando

Clay Cooley Auto Group-Clay Cooley Enterprises

Encore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Fayetteville Dodge Ram

Findlay Automotive Group

Fontana Motors Direct

Ford of Elizabethton

Frisco Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Gettel Automotive

Gilroy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Greenway Auto Group

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Hanna Imports

Hardin Buick Pontiac GMC

Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Gainesville

Headquarter Hyundai

Hendrick Automotive Group

Hiley Automotive Group

Holman

Honda of Downtown Chicago

Honda of Manhasset

Houston Direct Auto

Huntley Ford

Hyundai of El Cajon

Hyundai Stockton

Integrity Automotive/MCS Integrity Co Inc

Jack Phelan Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Jeff Wyler Automotive

Jim Keras Automotive

John Sisson Mercedes Benz

John Sisson Motors

John Sisson Nissan

Ken Ganley Automotive Group

Ken Garff Automotive Group

Killeen Hyundai

King of Jamaica Auto Inc

Lancaster Mitsubishi

Legend Auto Sales

Liberty Nissan

Lithia Motors Inc

Lokey Automotive Group

Mac Haik Auto Group

McGrath Acura of Downtown Chicago

McGrath Acura of Libertyville

McGrath Arlington Kia

Miami Lakes Chevrolet

Midlands Volkswagen of Columbia

Morgan Auto Group, LLC

Nissan of Cool Springs

Noller Auto Group/Laid Noller Automotive Inc

NorthStar Kia

Old Orchard Nissan

Orr Auto Group

Ourisman Automotive Group

Page Honda of Bloomfield

Page Toyota

Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami

Rairdon’s Honda of Burien

Red McCombs Motors Ltd

Route 23 Nissan

Route 46 Auto Group

Safford Automotive Group

Sanford Imports

Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC of Nashville

Serra Honda

Serra Kia of Trussville

Serra Toyota

Serramonte Subaru

Seth Wadley Auto Group

Sonic Automotive

South Shore Nissan

South Team Automall

Stream Auto Outlet

Superior Ford Inc

Supreme Motors LLC

Titanium Motors Inc

Universal Nissan Orlando

Vancouver Toyota

Victory Mitsubishi

Visalia Hyundai

Wagner Kia of Shrewsbury

Zeigler Automotive Group

Motor1’s Take: There are few things as frustrating as seeing a car advertised for one price, only to get to the dealer and find out it is far more expensive. That not only wastes time and frustrates consumers but is also bad business that could turn buyers toward brands with direct-to-consumer sales models just to cut down on the chaos.

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Source: US Federal Trade Commission via Automotive News

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