These 97 Car Dealers Were Warned About 'Deceptive' Pricing By The FTC
The list includes some of the largest dealers in the country.
The Breakdown:
- The US Federal Trade Commission warned 97 dealers about engaging in “deceptive pricing” practices in March.
- The FTC revealed the dealership names in late May.
- The agency wants to encourage dealers to ensure the ‘advertised price is transparent and truthful.’
The US Federal Trade Commission has revealed a list of the 97 dealers it warned about allegedly using "deceptive pricing" practices. The list includes some of the largest dealerships in the country, like Lithia Motors, AutoNation, and Hendrick Automotive Group.
In March, the agency said the letters were sent to "encourage dealers to review their advertising and pricing practices, including ensuring advertised prices include all fees consumers will be required to pay when buying a vehicle." At the time of the announcement, the FTC did not disclose which dealers it had contacted.
The FTC is attempting to ensure that prices are "transparent and truthful,” according to the letter it sent to dealers. The agency wants to discourage certain pricing practices that obscure the true cost of the car and has sent letters to dealers advising them that they may be promoting prices that are "lower than what you actually charge consumers."
The letters list possible illegal practices such as "Advertising a price that does not reflect all required fees," "Conditioning the advertised price on consumers using dealer financing," "Advertising unavailable or nonexistent vehicles," and more. The letters don’t mean the dealers are necessarily guilty of engaging in these practices. It reads:
'This letter is not intended to be a comprehensive statement of concerns that may exist about your dealership or dealership group. Nor is it intended to represent any conclusions on whether your dealership or dealership group is engaging in these practices'
The agency revealed the names in late May, and these are the 97 dealerships that received a letter.
- Aaron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Adzam Inc. dba Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda
- AutoNation, Inc
- Autopia Motorcars
- Benson’s Ingram Park Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
- Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
- Best Price Dealer
- Bud Clary Auto Group
- California Beemers Inc
- California Motors Direct
- Capital Auto Mall Premier
- Cardinal Buick GMC
- Cardinale Automotive Group
- CarHub
- Cincy Automall
- City Kia of Greater Orlando
- Clay Cooley Auto Group-Clay Cooley Enterprises
- Encore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Fayetteville Dodge Ram
- Findlay Automotive Group
- Fontana Motors Direct
- Ford of Elizabethton
- Frisco Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Gettel Automotive
- Gilroy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Greenway Auto Group
- Group 1 Automotive Inc.
- Hanna Imports
- Hardin Buick Pontiac GMC
- Hayes Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Gainesville
- Headquarter Hyundai
- Hendrick Automotive Group
- Hiley Automotive Group
- Holman
- Honda of Downtown Chicago
- Honda of Manhasset
- Houston Direct Auto
- Huntley Ford
- Hyundai of El Cajon
- Hyundai Stockton
- Integrity Automotive/MCS Integrity Co Inc
- Jack Phelan Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM
- Jeff Wyler Automotive
- Jim Keras Automotive
- John Sisson Mercedes Benz
- John Sisson Motors
- John Sisson Nissan
- Ken Ganley Automotive Group
- Ken Garff Automotive Group
- Killeen Hyundai
- King of Jamaica Auto Inc
- Lancaster Mitsubishi
- Legend Auto Sales
- Liberty Nissan
- Lithia Motors Inc
- Lokey Automotive Group
- Mac Haik Auto Group
- McGrath Acura of Downtown Chicago
- McGrath Acura of Libertyville
- McGrath Arlington Kia
- Miami Lakes Chevrolet
- Midlands Volkswagen of Columbia
- Morgan Auto Group, LLC
- Nissan of Cool Springs
- Noller Auto Group/Laid Noller Automotive Inc
- NorthStar Kia
- Old Orchard Nissan
- Orr Auto Group
- Ourisman Automotive Group
- Page Honda of Bloomfield
- Page Toyota
- Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami
- Rairdon’s Honda of Burien
- Red McCombs Motors Ltd
- Route 23 Nissan
- Route 46 Auto Group
- Safford Automotive Group
- Sanford Imports
- Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC of Nashville
- Serra Honda
- Serra Kia of Trussville
- Serra Toyota
- Serramonte Subaru
- Seth Wadley Auto Group
- Sonic Automotive
- South Shore Nissan
- South Team Automall
- Stream Auto Outlet
- Superior Ford Inc
- Supreme Motors LLC
- Titanium Motors Inc
- Universal Nissan Orlando
- Vancouver Toyota
- Victory Mitsubishi
- Visalia Hyundai
- Wagner Kia of Shrewsbury
- Zeigler Automotive Group
Motor1’s Take: There are few things as frustrating as seeing a car advertised for one price, only to get to the dealer and find out it is far more expensive. That not only wastes time and frustrates consumers but is also bad business that could turn buyers toward brands with direct-to-consumer sales models just to cut down on the chaos.
Source: US Federal Trade Commission via Automotive News
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