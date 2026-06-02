The BMW M2 Gets Quicker With A New Trim
The M2 gets BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system for the first time.
The Breakdown:
- The 2027 BMW M2 has xDrive all-wheel drive for the first time.
- The M2 xDrive is 0.3 seconds quicker to 62 miles per hour than the rear-wheel-drive variant.
- The car will go on sale this summer with a starting price of $74,950, including the $1,350 destination charge.
For the last decade, the BMW M2 has been a rear-wheel-drive coupe. That changes in 2027 with the launch of the M2 xDrive, which gives the model all-wheel drive for the first time... plus a bit more.
The car goes on sale this summer, packing BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, which produces 473 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The M2 xDrive is only available with the eight-speed automatic M Steptronic transmission, while the manual is still available on the rear-wheel-drive version.
The two extra drive wheels make the M2 xDrive 0.3 seconds quicker to 60 miles per hour than its rear-wheel-drive counterpart—3.6 seconds versus 3.9 seconds. That drops to 3.3 seconds with a one-foot rollout, and the car can reach 124 mph in 12.8 seconds. The M2’s top speed is 155 mph, but it increases to 177 mph with the M Driver’s Package.
The Fun Stuff
The M2’s all-wheel-drive system has a rear-wheel bias, with all the power sent to the rear wheels in normal driving. The all-wheel-drive system engages when the rear tires cannot handle any more power.
The car comes with the Active M Differential, which includes M-specific traction control with configurable settings. Drivers can choose several options in the M Setup menu, including one that selects 2WD mode with Dynamic Stability Control deactivated for a more pure BMW driving experience.
The M2 xDrive features staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M alloy wheels. Track tires are optional, while M Compound brakes are standard. It comes with six-piston front and single-piston rear calipers.
The 2027 BMW M2 with M xDrive goes on sale this summer, with US models featuring the xDrive badge. It will have a starting price of $74,950, including the $1,350 destination charge. The rear-wheel-drive 2026 M2 with the six-speed manual starts at $70,350, which we expect will increase for the 2027 model year.
Gallery: 2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown)
Motor1’s Take: The M2 was BMW M’s best-selling high-performance model last year. Adding all-wheel drive as an option should broaden the coupe’s appeal to a wider range of customers and guarantee the car remains popular.
Source: BMW
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