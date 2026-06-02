 Skip to main content

The BMW M2 Gets Quicker With A New Trim

The M2 gets BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system for the first time.   

2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown)
Photo by: BMW
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 6:01pm ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

The Breakdown:

  • The 2027 BMW M2 has xDrive all-wheel drive for the first time.   
  • The M2 xDrive is 0.3 seconds quicker to 62 miles per hour than the rear-wheel-drive variant.  
  • The car will go on sale this summer with a starting price of $74,950, including the $1,350 destination charge.    

For the last decade, the BMW M2 has been a rear-wheel-drive coupe. That changes in 2027 with the launch of the M2 xDrive, which gives the model all-wheel drive for the first time... plus a bit more. 

The car goes on sale this summer, packing BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, which produces 473 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The M2 xDrive is only available with the eight-speed automatic M Steptronic transmission, while the manual is still available on the rear-wheel-drive version.   

The two extra drive wheels make the M2 xDrive 0.3 seconds quicker to 60 miles per hour than its rear-wheel-drive counterpart—3.6 seconds versus 3.9 seconds. That drops to 3.3 seconds with a one-foot rollout, and the car can reach 124 mph in 12.8 seconds. The M2’s top speed is 155 mph, but it increases to 177 mph with the M Driver’s Package.   

2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown)

2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model)

Photos by: BMW
2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown)

2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model)

Photos by: BMW

The Fun Stuff 

The M2’s all-wheel-drive system has a rear-wheel bias, with all the power sent to the rear wheels in normal driving. The all-wheel-drive system engages when the rear tires cannot handle any more power.   

The car comes with the Active M Differential, which includes M-specific traction control with configurable settings. Drivers can choose several options in the M Setup menu, including one that selects 2WD mode with Dynamic Stability Control deactivated for a more pure BMW driving experience. 

The M2 xDrive features staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M alloy wheels. Track tires are optional, while M Compound brakes are standard. It comes with six-piston front and single-piston rear calipers.  

What do you think?
View
Comments

The 2027 BMW M2 with M xDrive goes on sale this summer, with US models featuring the xDrive badge. It will have a starting price of $74,950, including the $1,350 destination charge. The rear-wheel-drive 2026 M2 with the six-speed manual starts at $70,350, which we expect will increase for the 2027 model year.  

Gallery: 2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown)

2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown)
32
2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown) 2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown) 2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown) 2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown) 2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown) 2027 BMW M2 xDrive (European Model Shown)
Source: BMW

Motor1’s Take: The M2 was BMW M’s best-selling high-performance model last year. Adding all-wheel drive as an option should broaden the coupe’s appeal to a wider range of customers and guarantee the car remains popular. 

Here's More From BMW:

There's A Reason The BMW M3 CS Is Only For North America
BMW M3 Faces The End: 2027 Is The Final Model Year
The BMW M3 CS Returns With A Manual Gearbox Surprise
The First BMW Alpina Model In The New Era Will Be A Large V8 Sedan
Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

Source: BMW

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

'Speed, Not Sport:' BMW Has A Vision For Alpina—We Sat Down With Executives

Man Ships Porsche Cayenne To California. Then Buyer Realizes It Isn’t What They Thought They Bought: 'Deal Became A Nightmare'

'Rather Have A Kia': BMW Sits On The Lot For 3 Months. Then The Dealership Does Something ‘Crazy’

'The Transaction Was Supposed To Be Really Quick’: Woman Buys Audi After 4 Hours. Then The Salesman Asks Her Something Shocking

I Drove The BMW M4 CS On The Track—And Came Away Conflicted

Lotus CEO Disses His Own Hypercar For Being Too Heavy

There's A Reason The BMW M3 CS Is Only For North America