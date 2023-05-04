We got our very first look at the refreshed Volkswagen T-Cross in February this year and then another prototype was spied around the middle of April. Today, we have a new batch of spy shots with Volkswagen’s entry-level crossover and they seem to depict the model with almost no camouflage covering the exterior.

This isn’t a completely camo-free prototype, though. Under a closer inspection, you’ll notice the front fascia has some clever disguise around the fog lamps, which mimics the look of the current T-Cross. However, the clusters will get a new shape together with the headlights, which will also receive a new outer shape. The upper grille seems a tad bigger and features a new pattern. There are changes to the lower bumper grille, too.

Gallery: VW T-Cross facelift new spy photos

The situation is similar at the back. There’s some tape hiding portions of the taillights, which hints at new internal graphics for the LED units. The panel that connects the taillights could also receive tweaks, whereas the bumper might get little modifications to better match the revised front bumper.

The updated look won’t come with new powertrains as we don’t expect any changes in the engine department. In Europe, the 1.0-liter three-cylinder TSI engine will continue to serve as the base option, while the 1.5 TSI with four cylinders will carry over as the flagship engine. A 1.6-liter diesel mill was previously available for the crossover but it is not an option in most of the markets around the Old Continent anymore.

The facelifted T-Cross is expected to debut later this year, possibly going on sale before the end of 2023. Positioned below the T-Roc in Volkswagen’s crossover-heavy model range, the smaller high-riding vehicle shares its underpinnings with the Polo - a hatchback that could be discontinued soon - and is competing in Europe’s B-segment with the Ford Puma and the likes.