This is somewhat of a mystery machine. It's definitely a Volkswagen, but the identity is unclear whether this is the Jetta for for United States or the Sagitar for China. This vehicle is under development in the Austrian Alps. The "Bremsprobe" label on the back means the sedan is conducting brake testing.

The model has similarities with the current Jetta and Sagitar. It features headlights with pointy elements on the inner portion. There's a trapezoidal lower facia with shiny, metallic elements in the mesh. Tiny air curtains are on the outer edges.

The side profile also matches the Jetta and Sagitar. There are large windows, and the rear portion of the roof has a sleek shape. This one rides on wheels with 10 wavy spokes. Sensors are on each hub.

We can only get a glimpse of the cabin through the windows. We can't get a good view of the instruments or infotainment screen.

A muffler is visible underneath the driver's side, meaning this vehicle has a combustion engine. We would expect a four-cylinder engine to be under the hood.

The Jetta will be due for a replacement soon. The current generation debuted for the 2019 model year, and it received a refresh for 2022.

However, there are spy shots suggesting the company is preparing the ID. Aero EV as a replacement. VW's development crew camouflages the electric vehicle to look like a Jetta.

This EV reportedly debuts in the second half of 2023, and it would be on sale in China first. The electric sedan is allegedly good for 385 miles of range in the WLTP cycle. We don't expect the production version to have the ID. Aero name, but the official moniker is not yet available.

In 2022, VW delivered a total of 38,260 Jettas in the US, which was down 38.3 percent from 61,967 examples in 2021. In the first quarter of 2023, the company moved 4,574 examples of the sedan – a 58 percent drop from the same period in the previous year.

