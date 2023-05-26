Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The new Aston Martin DB12 debuted in coupe form this week, but these spy shots caught the upcoming Volante convertible. The styling matches closely with the hardtop version, except for the revised rear deck for swallowing the roof.

Aston Martin is also working on updates to the Vantage. The changes include a rounder grille and new headlights. At the back, there are tweaks to the bumper.

Audi is expanding its electric SUV lineup with the Q6 E-Tron. It rides on the Premium Platform Electric architecture, which is also the underpinnings for the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

A hotter variant of the BMW M2 is coming. The CS has an integrated spoiler on the rear deck. The engine is reportedly an updated S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine that allegedly has between 500 hp and 520 hp.

Cadillac announced the Escalade IQ EV this week, and we got spy shots of it, too. This one is still under heavy camouflage, but there's a similarity to the existing SUV. The rig rides on massive 24-inch wheels. The interior seems to take cues from the Celestiq.

This Corvette ZR1 development vehicle wears a significant amount of camouflage, but there are a few things to notice. The rear tires are quite wide. This one seems to wear the wing and exhaust setup from the Z06, but these might not be the final parts.

The refreshed Hyundai i30 appears to feature a revised front fascia, but the design changes don't seem very extensive. The rear wears lots of camouflage. The taillights look rounder than the current ones.

Hyundai is also developing revisions for the Tucson, but the development team doesn't want us to see what's different. The concealment includes lots of black fabric and some blocky panels.

The Lamborghini Urus PHEV takes the Italian brand's sporty model and gives it an electric power boost. Compared to the existing version, there are revisions to the grille and lower fascia. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and electric motor reportedly make between 675 horsepower and 820 hp.

Lotus has its Type 133 electric sedan lapping the Nürburgring. A few of the pictures catch smoke coming off the tires.

The next-gen Mini Cooper S features larger inlets in the lower fascia. At the back, there's a single, center-mounted exhaust outlet. A two-element wing attaches to the top of the hatchback.

One of these Mercedes-AMG Coupe wears a gorgeous blue color, and the other one is red. The azure vehicle features a wing on the rear deck and a diffuser between the exhaust pipes. The crimson model has a deployable spoiler.

The updated Porsche 911 GT3 wears an updated lower fascia, which the company covers with panels to hide. There's masking over the headlights. The rear bumper has lots of concealment.

The revised Porsche Taycan wears an overhauled face. This includes new HD Matrix headlights that have 32,000 pixels per lamp. A spoiler attaches to the rear deck. Inside, it looks like there's a new digital instrument cluster display.

Toyota is working on a follow-up to the C-HR. The automaker uses dazzle camouflage to conceal the lines, but the model appears to have angular styling. The design takes significant cues from the C-HR Prologue concept. A plug-in hybrid is reportedly among the powertrain options.

