Aston Martin will debut its new DB model on May 24. Spy shots give us a glimpse at the model's development, and these pictures show off the convertible variant.

We are tentatively calling this vehicle the DB12 since it's the successor to the DB11. Another possibility is that the company could call the vehicle the DB13.

Gallery: Aston Martin DB12 Volante Spy Photos

If you look closely at the front end, it's possible to see that the grille is larger than the opening that's visible. The inlet is much wider than what we see here. There's also a prominent front splitter.

The headlights feature running lights in their upper section. The hood has narrow openings with mesh coverings.

From the side, there are deep openings behind the front wheels. A sharp crease runs from the hood through the rear fender. This one rides on black wheels with five sets of dual spokes.

Camouflage on the rear makes it appear that the taillights might span the tail's whole width. The lower fascia is similar to the current DB11.

An earlier teaser photo shows the center console that makes use of lots of physical buttons, including the suspension modes, seat heater, and HVAC settings. A small screen can show media information.

Previous spy shots show off the coupe. It has a sleek roofline and a different rear deck than the convertible.

We don't have any powertrain details about the DB11 successor. The speculation is that it continues to use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The existing version makes 528 horsepower. We don't know whether the 630-hp V12 would continue to be available. There are vague rumors about the possibility of an electrically assisted powertrain at some point, too.

Aston Martin describes the new vehicle as "no mere GT. Grand is not enough." It also claims the model "will break free from the norms of the GT sector."

The British automaker is preparing to launch 8 new models by 2026. One of them would be the brand's first full EV.