Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi will reportedly change its model scheme so that even numbers are for EVs and odd numbers are for combustion-powered vehicles. That means the vehicle here is essentially the next-gen A4, even though the car would go by the A5 name. This one has production-spec lights.

Gallery: Audi A5 Sportback New Spy Photos

22 Photos

The production-spec Audi A6 E-Tron looks a lot like the concept. This one has a lowered ride height, red brake calipers, and large wheels. These factors make up think this might be the S6 variant.

Gallery: High-performance Audi A6 E-Tron prototype spy photos

12 Photos

The Cupra Born is the brand's version of the Volkswagen ID.3. It has a refresh coming, and the development vehicle has a camouflage wrap with a blocky pattern. There don't appear to be major changes to the back.

Gallery: Cupra Born facelift new spy photos

10 Photos

The refreshed Hyundai Elantra already debuted in South Korea. This new batch of spy shots catches the version for the United States during a photoshoot. The model boasts a new front end that splits the grille into upper and lower sections. The headlights are slimmer, and there's a revised hood.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Elantra Spy Photos

7 Photos

Despite receiving upgrades for the 2021 model year, Hyundai is working on another revision of the i30. The engineers cover most of the car in black fabric and have concealment panels underneath. A big hump on the back hides the whole rear portion.

Gallery: Hyundai i30 Facelift Spy Photos

16 Photos

The Lexus TX will share underpinnings with the Toyota Grand Highlander. Photos show that the Lexus has sharper, more chiseled styling than the Toyota. It also gains a floating roof and different taillights. Trademark filings indicate that TX350, TX500h, and TX550h+ trim levels would be available.

Gallery: Lexus TX Spy Photos