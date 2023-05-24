The Lamborghini Urus PHEV made another appearance today. Still hiding under camouflage, the photos provide the clearest look yet at the new SUV. While we still don't have an official launch date or final details on the vehicle, we do have more insight into the vehicle.

These photos reveal some minor differences between the 2023 Lamborghini Urus and the hybrid model. For starters, the headlights appear to taper to a point above a revised grille, and the lower vents have a more pronounced shape. The hood looks flatter but retains the unique indent above the badge on the facia.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Photos

8 Photos

The rear retains the current model's taillights and rear facia with quad-tipped tailpipes. This look is consistent with what we've heard about the powertrain shared with the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Combining a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor, the Urus is expected to make between 675 and 820 horsepower.

The 690-horsepower Panamera is equipped with an eigh-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 196 mph. These numbers are comparable to the current Urus, which uses the same V8 and eight-speed transmission without the electric motor. This makes it reasonable to assume the hybrid model will be even faster.

The wheels look to be the same 22-inch low-profile ones on the current Urus, which are shod with 285/40ZR-22 rubber in front and 25/35ZR-22 in back. However, the hybrid is wearing Bridgestone rubber in place of the Pirelli P Zeros used on the production model. That could mean the hybrid will get different tires to aid rolling resistance. But it could also just mean Lamborghini chose a less aggressive tire for all-weather testing.

Sharing a platform with the Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga, the Urus is Lamborghini's first SUV since the LM002 of the 1980s. Like its "Rambo Lambo" predecessor, the Urus is a very capable off-road vehicle with serious performance chops, making it capable of beating a Porsche 718 on a racetrack.