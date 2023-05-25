When it comes to performance cars, the best version is always the next one. Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 was unveiled last October and BMW started deliveries last month. However, the Bavarian brand is already testing a spicy version, which is likely to get the CS suffix. How can we tell it's the Clubsport and not just an old prototype still covered in camouflage? There's a major change at the rear.

The test vehicle seemingly had an integrated trunk lid spoiler not available on the standard 2023 M2. While BMW does offer some M Performance Parts for its rear-wheel-drive coupe, this design is currently not available. You can get an optional wing mounted on the trunk lid and even a roof-mounted small spoiler, but this prototype appears to be echoing the M4 CSL launched last year as the M3 E46 CSL's spiritual successor.

2025 BMW M2 CS spy photos

12 Photos

If we were to rely on the rumor mill, the German luxury marque will remove the clutch pedal and sell the M2 CS only with an automatic transmission. As sad as this may sound, it's a predictable decision considering the M4 Competition is not available with a stick shift. It's going to use an uprated version of the S58 engine under the hood, with the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine taken to 500 hp or as high as 520 hp.

Provided the car will indeed be a CS model, chances are it won't be a permanent member of the lineup. As a refresher, BMW made only 2,200 units of the namesake F87-generation model. Meanwhile, the G87 is getting new paint finishes as Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue metallic will be added this summer to the color palette.

We're hearing a new M4 CS is also in the pipeline, possibly for a 2024 reveal, as basically a coupe equivalent of the M3 CS introduced at the beginning of the year. In fact, sources close to the Munich-based company hint at the possibility of an M3 CS Touring but it has yet to be approved by the higher-ups. It's already being tested around the Nürburgring, so spy shots are likely only a matter of time.