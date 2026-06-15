Ex-BMW Designer Makes The M5 Touring Look More Elegant

The Breakdown The Bovensiepen 05 GT is based on the BMW M5 Touring.

Original X5 designer Frank Stephenson styled the new body kit.

The performance wagon is more powerful and pricier than the donor car.

There is a common misconception that BMW bought the entire Alpina company in 2022. In reality, it only acquired the brand name. The family-run firm in Buchloe was subsequently rebranded as Bovensiepen and continues to support the vehicles it built through the end of 2025. At the same time, the family behind Alpina’s 60-year legacy has moved ahead with developing new cars of its own.

Last year, Bovensiepen teamed up with renowned Italian coachbuilder Zagato to transform the M4 Convertible into a carbon-fiber-bodied coupe, marking its first project in the post-BMW era. Now, Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen, sons of the late Alpina founder Burkard Bovensiepen, have joined forces with Frank Stephenson to give the M5 Touring a subtler appearance.

The designer behind the first-generation X5 and the modern Mini proves he still has it at 66. Stephenson, who also penned several Ferrari and McLaren supercars, shows his talent extends to wagons as well. Bovensiepen’s new 05 GT looks every bit as classy as we imagine a next-generation Alpina B5 Touring would have been.

Photo by: Bovensiepen Automobile

Don't Call It An Alpina

But this isn’t an Alpina. The Bovensiepen 05 GT aims to be even more of a grand tourer than BMW’s electrified wagon, thanks to suspension revisions focused on comfort. From the Eibach springs to the new Pirelli tires, it features numerous changes designed to deliver a more relaxed driving experience, whether you're behind the wheel or riding as a passenger.

The discreetly revised body, featuring a stainless-steel grille and split rear spoiler, is complemented by new 21-inch forged wheels. Bovensiepen also fits an Akrapovič titanium quad-exhaust system that shaves 17.1 pounds (7.8 kilograms) from the standard setup. Admittedly, that's a drop in the bucket when you consider the vehicle tips the scales at a hefty 5,632 pounds (2,555 kilograms) in European specification.

Photos by: Bovensiepen Automobile Photos by: Bovensiepen Automobile

Leather Aplenty

Inside, the cabin feels immediately familiar, as it is largely carried over from the standard M5 Touring. However, Bovensiepen has wrapped much of the interior in leather, extending the material to the center console to elevate the sense of luxury. Just as the exterior can be finished in virtually any color imaginable, buyers have nearly endless options for customizing the leather upholstery.

Much like Alpina models traditionally received powertrain upgrades, Bovensiepen has also reworked the M5 Touring’s heart. In addition to the aftermarket exhaust system already mentioned, the 05 GT features an upgraded air intake and revised software, unlocking 790 horsepower and a massive 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque.

Ironically, the added muscle arrives at a time when BMW has had to detune the European-spec M5 to comply with the upcoming Euro 7 emissions standard. In the EU, the combustion engine loses 41 horsepower, but an upgraded electric motor fully compensates for the reduction. As a result, total system output remains unchanged at 717 horsepower. Bovensiepen’s version delivers an additional 73 horsepower and 74 pound-feet (100 Newton-meters) of torque compared with the donor car.

As you might expect, the extra power, upgraded leather, and Frank Stephenson-designed body kit come at a premium. The Bovensiepen 05 GT starts at €198,900 in Germany, making it €51,700 more expensive than a base BMW M5 Touring. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Bovensiepen 05 GT 35 Source: Bovensiepen Automobile

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: As much as we like how the car is less in your face than the BMW version, we can’t help but wonder whether it would have been even more desirable without the plug-in hybrid powertrain. An M5 Touring powered solely by a V8, serving as a spiritual successor to the old B5, could have made the 05 GT the ultimate large luxury wagon.

Nevertheless, it’s encouraging to see Bovensiepen carrying the Alpina story forward, even if it now operates under the family name. A new BMW Alpina-badged 5 Series appears unlikely in the near term, as the priority is on larger, more expensive vehicles. BMW’s first production ALPINA model since acquiring the brand name will be a facelifted 7 Series, due next year with both V8 and fully electric powertrains.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy