Just hours after Cadillac announced an all-electric Escalade IQ is coming, we now have our first look at a heavily camouflaged prototype. At a glance, it certainly has the squarish proportions of the familiar full-size luxury SUV. But we think there's more going on underneath those heavy coverings than just an electric powertrain swap.

Among other things, it's riding on wheels that are strikingly similar to those on the Cadillac Celestiq. These are massive 24 inchers, clearly visible with eight lugs holding them in place just as you'll find on the GMC Hummer EV. Looking through the open passenger front window, we can barely glimpse the top of the dash and a portion of the steering wheel, showing more Celestiq influence. We can't suss out details, but the dash appears to be a fully digital affair spanning the width of the cabin. The steering wheel shares some Celestiq trim on the rim as well.

Gallery: Cadillac Escalade IQ Spy Photos

16 Photos

On the outside, the prototype is swathed in heavy camouflage coverings. While this obscures finer details, we can easily see a gentle slope to the roof as it stretches to the rear. This is different from the combustion-powered Escalade, which is about as square as you can get. As such, we suspect there are softer body lines hiding under the covers that will help the SUV slip through the air with reduced drag. Zooming in on exterior photos, we can already make out smoother fascias for the front and rear. It appears production-spec lights are installed as well.

Celestiq's influence in the Escalade IQ design shouldn't come as a surprise. While the SUV won't be nearly as exclusive as Cadillac's supremely expensive flagship sedan, GM President Mark Reuss previously alluded to Celestiq features trickling down to other models. Whether that's also true regarding the powertrain is unclear at this time, but we're certainly talking about an Ultium platform. The Celestiq uses a pair of electric motors and a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack, good for around 600 horsepower and an estimated range of 300 miles. Another possibility is the three-motor layout used in the GMC Hummer EV that pumps out 1,000 hp.

With the Escalade IQ now confirmed, expect more details to surface prior to Cadillac's official reveal, slated to take place later this year.