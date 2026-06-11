BMW Could Bring More Wagons To America: 'We Will Look Into Touring Concepts'

THE BREAKDOWN Demand for the M5 Touring is split evenly with the sedan, which surprised BMW.

BMW will "look into Touring Concepts where it makes sense for the US market".

Customers have been petitioning BMW to bring the M3 Touring to the US.

BMW has been pleasantly surprised at customer demand for the wagon version of its latest M5. Sales of the M5 Touring once outpaced those of the sedan, with the two now aligning on a near 50:50 split. And that success could potentially spawn more wagons in the near future.

Speaking to Bimmer Life, BMW's North American Vice President of Product Management, Michael Keller, said that BMW "will look into" bringing more wagons to the US where it makes sense. That's great news.

This love for the longroof has led BMW to explore areas where it can maintain unique opportunities within its own lineup relative to competitors' offerings, even if wagons remain incredibly unique in the US. Keller said:

'There is momentum in the market... So to your question in the future, we will look into Touring concepts where it makes sense for the US market, because at the moment we are quite happy with the M5.'

What do you think?

BMW knows there's a loud handful of customers clamoring for more wagons. In fact, the automaker is well aware of petitions to bring the M3 Touring to America. BMW previously said that bringing the M5 Touring to the US over the M3 Touring was a "logical decision," but that could change with more customers eager to get their hands on the five-door performance car.

87 Source: BMW

Motor1's Take: BMW has clearly seen success with its M5 Touring. The M3 Touring could prove to be another big hit. Additionally, you have Audi prepping a fresh version of its RS6 Avant alongside pressure to bring the RS5 Avant here to America. Mercedes still offers two wagon versions of its E-Class, and is hard at work on a proper E63 replacement. I strongly suspect we will get the M3 Touring to come to the US.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Bimmer Life

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy