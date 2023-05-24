Here's our latest look at the Audi Q6 E-Tron. The photos come from the Nürburgring, and the roads near the famous track.

The Q6 E-Tron is Audi's upcoming electric SUV. It features a nose with skinny, split headlights and a complex design for the fascia that incorporates gills on the outer edges and a wide opening on the bottom.

Gallery: Audi Q6 E-Tron Spy Photos

21 Photos

In profile, the Q6 E-Tron has a traditional SUV appearance. This one rides on wheels with a split-spoke design. The C-pillar angles forward, which gives the vehicle a sporty aesthetic.

At the back, there are skinny taillights. The rear windshield wiper looks quite small.

Audi is already releasing official teasers of the Q6 E-Tron. The company says the model is close to production. The automaker is also working on a Sportback variant with a more coupe-like rear.

Inside, the Q6 E-Tron features large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. There aren't many physical buttons.

The Q6 E-Tron uses the Premium Platform Electric architecture. These underpinnings are also underneath the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

We don't yet have powertrain specifics about the Q6 E-Tron. The Premium Platform Electric supports an 800-volt architecture. We expect multiple outputs to be available. The RS variant would reportedly offer around 600 hp.

Audi isn't saying when the Q6 E-Tron officially debuts. We expect the premiere to happen before the end of the year because the automaker already has a teaser campaign going. We also don't know whether the standard body and the Sportback would launch at the same time.

Audi is also working on the A6 E-Tron, which also rides on the Premium Platform Electric. There's a wagon version of it coming, too. In concept form, the model made 470 horsepower and 590 pound-feet.

With so many EVs coming, the brand is preparing to change how it names models. In the future, vehicles with even numbers like A4 and A6 would be EVs. Odd numbers like A5 or A7 would denote combustion power.