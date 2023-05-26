The latest look at the next-gen Chevrolet Equinox catches one running around the Milford Proving Grounds. This one wears sensors on the wheels and has lots of wiring on the body.

Compared to the current Equinox, the next-gen model looks more chiseled and has a more upright stance. It also looks a little bigger at least in physical stature. There are similarities to the latest Chevy Traverse.

Gallery: 2025 Chevrolet Equinox Spy Shots

6 Photos

In front (comparison below), the new nose has a boxy grille with horizontal elements inside of it. Narrow lights are along the hood's edge. The main lamps are a bit lower on the outer corners.

At the back, the taillights are shorter but occupy a wider area. If you look closely, an exhaust pipe is visible coming out of the passenger side. The existing design hides the outlets.

We don't yet have any photos of the new Equinox's interior. There's speculation that it might adopt a dual-screen layout to make the cabin more like the Equinox EV.

The powertrain for the next-gen Equinox is a mystery. The current version has a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that makes 175 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic gearbox is the only transmission choice. We can't rule out the model adopting a hybrid setup to improve fuel economy and emissions, but there's no official confirmation of this yet.

The available information indicates the new Equinox would arrive for the 2025 model year. If that's the case, we'd expect the vehicle launch to be in late 2023 or early 2024.

Chevy is also expanding the Equinox lineup with the EV model that goes on sale in fall 2023. It rides on the company's Ultium platform. Buyers can pick a front-drive variant with an estimated 210 hp or all-wheel drive making 290 hp. The brand estimates driving ranges as high as 300 miles.

The base Equinox EV 1LT will start at around. Chevy isn't yet providing pricing estimates for the 2LT, 3LT, 2RS, or 3RS grades.