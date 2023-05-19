Just earlier this month, we spied the updated Hyundai i30 testing as a hatchback prototype. Today we have new photos of the refreshed model showing the company is also working on the more stylish Fastback version.

Just like with the previous trial vehicle, this car features a completely camouflaged front fascia. However, we don’t think there will be major changes in that area – the headlights appear to feature the same design with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. There’s a trapezoidal grille sneaking underneath the disguise showing what appears to be a hexagonal pattern.

Gallery: Hyundai i30 Fastback facelift spy photos

11 Photos

There could be changes in the lower section of the fascia, though. The camouflage doesn’t let us see what the corners of the bumper look like. Also, the lower grille could be tweaked and there could be a new bumper lip for the sportier N Line model. As opposed to the prototype spied earlier this month, this one has no concealment covering its hood.

The rear end is fully covered, though. We don’t know whether the taillights will be tweaked but they seem a little rounder than the current design. Not much can be seen from the rear bumper with the huge amount of camouflage possibly hinting at visual revisions in that area.

The Future Of Hyundai's Compact Cars: Next-Gen Hyundai Elantra N With Gas Engine Confirmed, i30 N Hatch Unlikely

Hyundai’s European boss Michael Cole recently confirmed the i10, i20, and i30 will all receive new generations. However, what you see in the gallery above isn’t a full redesign for the i30 Fastback but rather a facelift for the existing model. Hyundai gave the i30 family a mid-cycle refresh in 2021, when the model received a new electrified engine. It will be interesting to see whether this second facelift will also bring improvements under the hood.

The third-generation i30 debuted in 2016, which means the model is now seven years old. We believe Hyundai will reveal this facelifted i30 Fastback in the next few months to keep the model fresh until its fully redesigned successor arrives.