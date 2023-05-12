Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This Aston Martin Vantage features a wider grille, new headlights, a prominent front spoiler, and hood vents that are closer to the center than on the current car.

Audi allegedly intends to change its model nomenclature so that even-numbered vehicles are EVs and odd-numbered products have combustion engines. If that's the case, then this could be the new RS7.

The refreshed BMW 4 Series receives mild changes to the front and rear.

The Chevy Tahoe has a refresh coming. Unfortunately, the camo on this one hides the exact changes.

Here's our first look at the new Ford Expedition. Unfortunately, it wears lots of camouflage, which does a good job of hiding the design.

While we know about the standard Mercedes E-Class, we haven't yet seen a full debut of the AMG variants. The company is hard at work developing them.

In addition to the classic three-door variant, the five-door Mini Cooper Hardtop also has updates coming. Other than the extra set of doors, the two of them look the same.

Here's a look inside the upcoming Mini Cooper EV. The traditional circular instrument cluster on the center of the dashboard is now a display combining instruments and infotainment.

We expect the 911 ST to be a retro-inspired, lightweight model. Reportedly, the doors, roof, engine cover, and some interior elements are carbon fiber.

Porsche puts stickers on the headlights and puts deceiving camo on this refreshed Panamera to conceal its revised appearance.

The new Toyota Tacoma debuts soon, but the brand doesn't want to give us an early glimpse.

VW tries to dress up this ID.7 wagon as a Passat, but it doesn't quite work. There's no hiding that this is an upcoming EV.

