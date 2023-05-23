The whole Porsche 911 family has a refresh coming, and that includes the sporty GT3. This latest batch of spy photos catches the model on the road on a sunny day, which provides a great view of the vehicle.

In front, there are black panels on the outer edges of the intake in the lower fascia. There's also masking over the headlights, and the lamps gain integrated turn signals. The hood retains the two outlets on the tip from the current vehicle.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spy Photos

11 Photos

The profile doesn't have any major changes. A concealment panel behind the rear panel appears to cover up the side of the taillights.

There's also lots of concealment on the rear bumper. The development team has something to hide, but the changes aren't visible. Revised intakes are on the decklid underneath the wing.

An earlier spy video lets us hear the engine, and it sounds like a high-revving flat-six engine is still behind the driver. We don't know if the output remains at 502 horsepower or if Porsche tunes the mill for more power. The version in the GT3 RS has 518 hp.

In addition to this version, an updated GT3 Touring is coming, too. Like the current one, it lacks the tall wing for a less track-focused appearance.

Inside, the standard 911 adopts a fully digital instrument cluster. We don't have a look inside the GT3, but it would make sense for the sporty model to have the same setup.

We don't yet know when the updated 911 debuts but expect it to happen before the end of the year. Porsche probably wouldn't premiere all of the revised vehicles at one time. The GT3 would likely come later than the lesser variants.