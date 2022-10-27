Listen to this article

This is the last year for the Dodge Charger and Challenger as we know them. Dodge is discontinuing the two long-running models as the automaker prepares for an electrified future. But before that arrives, the final models have to find homes, and Dodge is making it easier than ever to find the one you want with its new Horsepower Locator tool that does more than inform you of your nearest dealer. Oh, and the order books are open now.

You can find the locator online at DodgeGarage.com. Prospective buyers can search for their desired Dodge down to the model and trim level, even including the special-edition cars, and this is possible because Dodge has already allocated nearly all 2023 Charger and Challenger models to dealers. Dodge will update the locator daily, Monday through Friday, for the next few months of ordering. The locator will update with the available vehicle allocation as orders are processed.

Dodge Challenger Price (incl. $1,595 destination) SXT $32,140 SXT AWD $35,140 GT $35,440 GT AWD $38,440 R/T $40,980 R/T Scat Pack (Widebody avail.) $47,440 Shakedown Special Edition $65,185 Swinger Widebody Special Edition $67,785 Shakedown Widebody Special Edition $69,085 SRT Hellcat Jailbreak (Widebody avail.) $71,630 SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak (Widebody avail.) $80,235 SRT Super Stock (Widebody only) $88,240 Black Ghost Special Edition $100,910

Alongside announcing its Horsepower Locator, Dodge also released pricing for the 2023 Charger and Challenger. The two-door will start at $32,140 (all prices include the $1,595 destination charge), while the sedan costs $34,240 to start.

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee

4 Photos

Both can reach six figures, with the wicked Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition and Charger King Daytona Special Edition commanding $100,910 and $100,015, respectively. Dodge has not announced the seventh and final Last Call model, so keep an eye out for that.

Dodge Charger Price (incl. $1,595 destination charge) SXT $34,240 GT $36,940 SXT AWD $37,840 GT AWD $39,940 R/T $43,980 R/T Scat Pack (Widebody avail.) $50,340 Super Bee Special Edition $63,400 Super Bee Widebody Special Edition $68,895 Swinger Widebody Special Edition $71,285 SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Widebody $79,935 SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Widebody $88,535 King Daytona Special Edition $100,015

The two cars’ final model year is seeing Dodge doing a lot to please enthusiasts. The brand is designating every 2023 Challenger and Charger SRT cars as Jailbreak models, excluding the Last Call special-edition cars and the Challenger SRT Super Stock. B5 blue, Plum Crazy purple, Sublime green, and Destroyer Grey all return, with Dodge offering 14 exterior colors. Every 2023 model receives a commemorative underhood plaque.