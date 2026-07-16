Nissan Debuts A Luxurious New Minivan You Can't Have

THE BREAKDOWN The Nissan Elgrand minivan launches in the Japanese market only.

It's powered by an E-Power hybrid system with a three-cylinder engine.

Pricing starts around ¥6,897,000 ($42,500 USD) in Japan.

It's been over a decade since Nissan offered a minivan here in the United States, after it pulled the Quest off the market due to declining sales. However, the Japanese automaker does offer people-carriers in other countries, including its home market.

Last year at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Nissan showed off a new version of its Elgrand minivan. Today, it launches for Japan only. This marks the Elgrand's fourth generation, making its debut in 1997.

2026 Nissan Elgrand Photo by: Nissan

This new version replaces the outgoing four-cylinder and V6 engines with a new E-Power system, which uses two electric motors to drive the wheels. A 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine generates the power for the motors, which drive all four wheels via an e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system.

It may not wear an Infiniti badge, but the Elgrand lives up to the "grand" portion of its name. The top trim level includes luxurious Zero Gravity captain's chairs in the second row, featuring recliners for guests to rest their feet. There's also an ottoman for the front passenger seat, so rear occupants don't steal all the luxury. Buyers who need to carry more passengers will be able to spec a three-seat bench in the second row.

Other premium features include dual 14.3-inch screens for front passengers, 64-color ambient lighting, a 22-speaker Bose audio system (including headrest speakers), Kumiko wood trim, hands-free driving, and rear entertainment screens. If these features weren’t cool enough, Nissan even offers a purple interior color.

It's not easy to make a minivan look "cool," but the Elgrand at least looks interesting. The exterior features a complex grille with multiple square pieces that form a lattice of sorts. A large light bar gives the van a futuristic look at the front, as does a two-tone paint scheme with a rose gold bottom. The wheels match the Elgrand's futuristic funkiness, as does the one-piece light bar at the back.

What do you think?

Nissan has not confirmed the Elgrand for any markets outside of Japan, but we'd love to see it come to the US rebadged as the Quest. The Elgrand is now on sale, starting at ¥6,897,000 (around $42,500 USD).

Gallery: 2026 Nissan Elgrand 37 Source: Nissan

Motor1's Take: Minivans saw a 21 percent surge in sales last year to nearly 400,000 units in 2025 as American buyers look for affordable and practical vehicles. With automakers like Mercedes-Benz set to enter the luxury market with models like the all-electric VLE, Nissan could corner the market with a luxurious hybrid minivan like the Elgrand. With a few tweaks, the Elgrand could even be sold as an Infiniti to help that struggling brand.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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