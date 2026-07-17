Volvo Gears Up For The 'Most Ambitious Product Plan In Its History'

The Breakdown Volvo will outline the Strategy Update on September 17.

Before that, it'll reveal two electrified models, possibly plug-in hybrids.

Volvo is open to making cars for other brands at its Ghent factory in Belgium.

Volvo’s first half of 2026 wasn’t exactly stellar, with retail sales falling eight percent to 324,800 units. However, the Swedish company believes the remainder of the year will bring “significantly stronger sales.” There are reasons to be optimistic: EX60 deliveries began earlier this month, and order books for the flagship EX90 electric SUV are at an all-time high.

There’s also fresh metal on the way. In early fall, the Geely-owned company will take the wraps off two new models. While Volvo doesn’t go into specific details, it does say both are electrified, leading us to believe they’ll be plug-in hybrids rather than pure EVs. We wouldn’t necessarily expect entirely new additions to the lineup but rather updates to existing PHEVs, likely including facelifts with possibly larger batteries for greater electric range.

These two models are only the tip of the iceberg, as Volvo is working on the “most ambitious product plan in its history.” The Strategy Update plan will be outlined on September 17, shortly after those two cars break cover. Although the company remains tight-lipped about the new arrivals, Automotive News reported earlier this month that a new sedan and wagon are currently being developed in Europe.

Photo by: Peter Holderith / Motor1

Fully electric, the two cars are expected to arrive in the United States as early as 2028, offering customers an alternative to the current SUV-only lineup. It’s worth noting Volvo continues to sell the S90 in China and a few other Asian markets, where the luxury sedan even received a facelift last year. The smaller S60 and its V60 wagon sibling also remain available in certain regions, so Volvo hasn’t completely given up on traditional passenger cars.

Volvo’s CEO has already hinted at a car comeback, with Håkan Samuelsson telling the media earlier this year that the company is looking into something other than SUVs, adding, “I think we will not only have SUVs five years from now.” If new cars are indeed on the way, the long-roof model could allegedly spawn a high-riding Cross Country derivative, serving as a midway point between a wagon and an SUV.

Meanwhile, Volvo is open to building cars for other brands at its Ghent factory. Earlier this week, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Belgian federal government and the regional government of Flanders to explore ways to boost production. The company says one plausible scenario is contract manufacturing for other brands. No names have been mentioned, but with Volvo being part of the Geely Group, there are plenty of opportunities to explore. The Chinese giant owns multiple automakers, including Lotus, Polestar, Zeekr, Lynk & Co, Radar Auto, and LEVC.

2027 Volvo EX60 and 2028 EX60 Cross Country 73 Source: Volvo

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Like virtually every legacy automaker, Volvo is struggling in China, but it’s making solid progress in Europe and the United States. The influx of new models should strengthen its competitiveness, and buyers suffering from SUV fatigue are likely to welcome the rumored sedan and wagon duo.

While Volvo remains determined to go electric sooner rather than later, it has abandoned its goal of selling only EVs by 2030. That leaves the door open for more combustion-engine models, although most, if not all, will likely be plug-in hybrids.

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