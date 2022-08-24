Listen to this article

The beginning of the end for V8-powered Dodge Chargers and Challengers is here. The 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown is the first of seven Last Call special edition trim levels that will usher Dodge's combustion-powered muscle cars into the history books.

What sets the Challenger Shakedown apart from other 2023 Challengers? The differences are purely aesthetic, but fans of Dodge performance might recognize both the name and appearance of this Challenger. It's an ode to the 1971 Shakedown Challenger concept car that graced the 2016 SEMA show, right down to the offset black-and-red stripes spanning the top of the car, from hood to trunk.

Naturally, the Challenger Shakedown also includes a must-have shaker hood with the rumbling shaker intake. Red 392 graphics hold station on the fenders, with special Challenger and R/T badges in the grille. Red six-piston Brembo brakes show through the 20-inch wheels, and you'll find more red trim with black for the interior. A dedicated Shakedown badge is also mounted inside.

Dodge will build just 1,000 Challenger Shakedowns all total. 500 will be the Challenger R/T Scat Pack finished in Destroyer Grey with Low Gloss Black Slingshot wheels. The remaining 500 go wide with the R/T Scat Pack Widebody wearing Carbon Black Warp Speed wheels. Pricing for the Challenger Shakedown isn't available yet; Dodge says models will arrive in the spring of 2023.

Outside of the seven special edition trims, Dodge announced during its Speed Week reveal that all 2023 Chargers and Challengers would receive special Last Call plaques under the hood. Production for both vehicles in their current generation is scheduled to end in December 2022; taking up the performance mantle for Dodge will be the new 2023 Hornet compact crossover. Dodge has confirmed future performance iterations of the Charger and Challenger will be electric, and we recently had a taste of that future with the reveal of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV.

The next Dodge Last Call special edition is scheduled to debut on August 31. In the meantime, jump into the Rambling About Cars podcast for more on Dodge's present and future models.