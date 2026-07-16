I Drove The Base Subaru WRX. It's Exactly What Enthusiasts Have Been Asking For

Enthusiasts have a lot to say about the automotive industry, but the truth of the matter is: sometimes it’s hard to put your money where your mouth is. Cars are expensive; fun cars often doubly so. That’s why it’s downright refreshing to see an automaker take one of its performance models and deliver a less expensive version.

The 2026 Subaru WRX arrives in a small handful of flavors, but the one that should have folks most intrigued is the return of a proper Base trim. Actually, it’s not just the Base trim that’s impressive; Subaru cut prices across the entire WRX lineup.

But does a bare-bones WRX still deliver driving enjoyment? We trekked across the pond to see for ourselves. A handful of days spent exploring the car on Welsh roads, a tarmac rally stage, and even the legendary Oulton Park circuit left us beyond impressed.

Pros Tremendous Fun At Just $33,690

Tremendous Fun At Just $33,690 Standard Six-Speed Manual Gearbox

Standard Six-Speed Manual Gearbox Four-Season Entertainment With Symmetrical AWD

Four-Season Entertainment With Symmetrical AWD Surprisingly Low Curb Weight Cons More Power Couldn't Hurt

More Power Couldn't Hurt Needs Better Brakes

Needs Better Brakes We Know, Still No STI

US-Spec Fun In The UK

Photo by: Subaru

Sliding behind the wheel of a left-hand-drive, US-spec model on the wrong (left) side of the road can present a daunting day of driving ahead. But the WRX’s small footprint and sharp steering make it feel easy.

There’s something so special about the hum of a Boxer engine echoing off the stone walls that line the Welsh countryside. The many sheep lining endless grass-strewn hills pick their heads up as I rocket over the ever-undulating roadway. This car feels at home here, and it’s a joy to drive.

Still, more joy awaits, as my destination for the day is a fantastic sliver of Great British tarmac dubbed Oulton Park. Formerly the site of an Army base, the Oulton Park Circuit was created in the early 1950s. Since then, the nearly three-mile track has hosted all manner of racing, including everything from the British Touring Car Championship to Superbikes.

There’s something so special about the hum of a Boxer engine echoing off the stone walls that line the Welsh countryside.

Today, the track hosts a flock of US-spec Subaru WRX base models with nary a modification or alteration done before a day spent lapping a circuit during untraditionally hot weather.

Subaru has kept the WRX formula remarkably simple and similar for nearly 25 years here in the United States. A flat-four engine breathes through a turbocharger, connects to a manual gearbox, and shuttles power out to all four wheels. Today, that formula presents itself courtesy of a 2.4-liter Boxer four making 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Photos by: Subaru Photos by: Subaru

Peak power lives up high, so you’ll want to stay in the upper section of the rev range for max attack. Thankfully, a circuit like Oulton Park rewards such behavior. There are fast sections filled with great sweeping corners. Here, the 245/40R18 Dunlop Sport Maxx tires allow me to push the WRX to the edges of the circuit, and then reel in the action before the next tighter corner.

Subaru fits the car with a comfortable 13.5:1 steering ratio, which remains quick enough for the track and comfortable for long hauls on the road. Meanwhile, the beauty of an AWD performance car shines in Oulton’s tighter sections, where I can pile the car into the corner aggressively, only just getting the rear to overstep the front during braking before using a heavy foot to claw the car back into shape.

It’s a fun way to attempt to punish the car, but the WRX seems to enjoy it. That is, until the brakes start to get a bit too hot. Subaru utilizes upgraded Brembo units on the WRX tS and new Series.Yellow models. Here on the standard car, however, the 12.4-inch front discs with a two-piston setup can get overworked. There’s an easy fix if you’re going to track the car, of course: upgrade your pads and fluid for track duty. Every other part of the car seems ready to party.

Especially when you dive into the spec sheet and realize just how lightweight the WRX remains in an era of ever-increasing curb weight figures. The Subaru WRX base model sits right around the 3,300-pound mark. That’s for a four-door sedan with all-wheel drive, mind you.

Priced For Performance

Photo by: Subaru

Performance cred still intact, I think Subaru’s best decision for the 2026 model-year WRX lies in its pricing strategy. Every carryover version of the WRX sees a price reduction. The 2026 WRX Base lands with a starting price of $33,690. This is no bare-bones rental-car spec machine, either.

Subaru fits the WRX base model with 18-inch alloy wheels, performance tires, an 11.6-inch center screen running wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and the sport-tuned suspension.

You’re giving up fog lights, heated seats, slightly nicer seating trim, and a few USB ports by not jumping to the $35,190 WRX Premium. That price, by the way, starts $3,755 cheaper than the 2025 WRX Premium.

The price reduction story continues up the trim walk:

2026 WRX Limited: $40,190 (or $3,155 less than the outgoing version)

2026 WRX GT: $46,190 (or $2,710 less)

2026 WRX tS: $46,190 (also $2,710 less than before)

New WRX Series.Yellow: $47,190 (with the same specs as the tS model)

Verdict: Base Is Best

Photo by: Subaru

I fully understand and agree that Subaru needs to hurry up and bring a proper STI to market. But that car doesn’t exist at the moment, and if it ever happens, it will probably have a starting price north of $50,000. The base WRX, on the other hand, can be had right now and delivers tremendous value and great fun.

A Subaru WRX serves as a wonderful starting point for those looking to become better drivers. You have a vehicle that won’t be too far above anyone’s skill level, while still offering an upgrade path should you want to take things further.

What do you think?

Mild upgrades, more driver training, and more track time could have you falling even more deeply in love with your machine. Or, keep things stock and know you have a great daily driver offered at a great price that still lets you enjoy the long way home on the curvy roads.

And it’s one of the last cars you can still get a proper manual gearbox. That alone is worth celebrating.

Competitors

Gallery: 2026 Subaru WRX Base First Drive Review

2026 Subaru WRX Base Engine Turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer Four-Cylinder Output 271 Horsepower / 258 Pound-Feet Transmission Six-Speed Manual Drive Type All-Wheel Drive Speed 0-60 MPH 5.5 Seconds (est.) Weight 3,300 Pounds (est.) Seating Capacity 5 Base Price $33,690 As-Tested Price $33,690 On Sale Now

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