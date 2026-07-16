‘Toyota, Do Better’: Mom Gets Toyota Highlander Recall Notice In The Mail. She Can’t Believe The ‘Fix’

A Connecticut woman is outraged because her Toyota Highlander was the subject of a recall, but there is apparently no imminent fix for the issue.

TikTok creator @livelycraze posted a “message for Toyota." “I got this in the mail a month ago about a recall from them saying that the recliner assemblies in the second row seat may not fully lock back after the seat back adjustment,” she says.

According to @livelycraze, the letter said she would receive follow-up correspondence about getting the issue fixed and the company recommended she refrain from using the second-row seats while the vehicle is moving until the remedy is performed on the vehicle.

What Is the Fix for the Issue Described in This Toyota Highlander Recall Notice?

Unfortunately for @livelycraze, there doesn’t appear to be an answer to that question just yet. “There is no remedy, no one has sent any mail,” she says. “I’ve contacted my local Toyota; they have not received any parts for this. I have two small kids. And they’re telling me I shouldn’t use my second-row seat at all.”

She continues, “I don’t know how that’s supposed to happen. They have not given [us] any compensation to get it fixed elsewhere. They have not offered a rental car either. Toyota, do better.”

In the caption, @livelycraze writes, “Please tag Toyota. I want this fixed ASAP for the safety of my kids.”

What Is Going on with Toyota and This Highlander Seat Recall?

According to a Toyota press release from March 5, approximately 550,000 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid model year 2021-2024 vehicles are impacted by the voluntary safety recall.

The issue, as @livelycraze said, is that the recliner assemblies in the second-row seats may not fully lock after seat back adjustment. Of course, a seat back that has not been secured in a locked position can potentially fail to properly restrain passengers, which could lead to the risk of injury in higher speed crashes.

Toyota says in the release that it is “currently preparing” the fix to this issue. Once that happens, dealers will replace the return springs in the recliner assemblies with improved ones for free. In a thread on the subject, a Reddit user said the recall is “super annoying as we just bought this vehicle for safety and now we can’t drive it.”

Highlander Drivers Are Upset About This Recall Remedy Delay

In the comments section of the video, viewers shared their feelings about @livelycraze’s story and offered their opinions on Toyota’s recall process.

“I bought a ‘22 Highlander on Tuesday and I returned it today because of this,” wrote one person. “This is not OK. I’m so sorry!”

A second person said, “Exactly why I traded for a Honda. Recall after recall with no ETAs.”

“So I had to go to three dealerships to find one that would put me in a [rental] because I have three kids and a tall husband,” wrote a third viewer.

What do you think?

Toyota also reached out to @livelycraze in the comments, suggesting that she call the Brand Engagement Center to discuss her concern.

Motor1 contacted @livelycraze and Toyota via email for comment. We'll update this story if either responds.

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