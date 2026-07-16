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Aston Martin Built A Badass V12 SUV For The New Call Of Duty Game

Meet the Dreadnought.

Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty
Photo by: Aston Martin
Jeff Perez Jeff Perez
By: Jeff Perez
at 2:02pm ET
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the breakdown

  • Aston Martin created the Dreadnought, a fictional V12-powered combat vehicle designed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.
  • The digital-only machine features aggressive carbon-fiber bodywork, all-wheel drive, and a cabin inspired by Aston Martin’s road cars.
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23.

Aston Martin knows how to make head-turning sports cars and supercars—the Vantage, the Vanquish, the list goes on. But the British automaker’s latest creation is unlike anything the company has ever built before.

Aston Martin teamed up with Infinity Ward and Activision to create the Dreadnought, a badass combat vehicle designed exclusively for the upcoming video game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

No, the Dreadnought won't be driving onto real battlefields or joining the automaker's production lineup anytime soon. Instead, it exists entirely in the digital world, where it will serve as a playable vehicle in Modern Warfare 4’s DMZ mode.

Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty

Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty

Photo by: Aston Martin

Meet The Dreadnought

The Dreadnought blends Aston Martin’s sports car DNA with military-inspired hardware. It features V12 power, all-wheel drive, supercar-like performance, advanced armor technology, and adaptive combat systems designed for the (virtual) battlefield.

On the exterior, the two-door SUV wears sharp carbon-fiber bodywork, a massive front grille, integrated lighting elements, quad exhaust tips, and yes, even a subtle ducktail spoiler. Squint hard enough and you might see some design similarities to other one-offs like the Valiant and Victor.

Of course, Aston Martin couldn't resist adding some luxury touches inside. The Dreadnought features premium materials like herringbone accents, carbon fiber trim, Oxford Tan leather, and metallic gold accents.

Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty
Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty
Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty
Photos by: Aston Martin

The name itself is a nod to military history, referencing the HMS Dreadnought battleship from the early 20th century. Just like the original battleship, Aston’s Dreadnought was built around dominance and advanced technology.

While virtual vehicles one-offs aren’t new to gaming, Aston Martin's Dreadnought is something we’ve never seen from the British automaker before. But we like it.

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The Dreadnought will debut in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which launches on October 23, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty
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Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty Aston Martin Dreadnought Call of Duty
Source: Aston Martin

Motor1’s Take: Unfortunately, the closest thing anyone will get to driving the Dreadnought is behind a PlayStation or Xbox controller. But it might be one of the wildest vehicles to ever wear the famous wings.

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