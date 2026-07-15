Dodge Gives You 5,500 Reasons To Buy A New Charger Sixpack

THE BREAKDOWN Dodge is discounting 2026 Sixpack models through August 3rd.

The offer includes $4,200 off an R/T Sixpack, which is $10 per horsepower.

The Scat Pack is $5,500 off, also $10 off per horsepower.

If you are in the market for a muscle car (but you don't need a V8 engine), now might be a good time to buy one. Dodge just brought back one of its most popular cash allowance programs called Dodge Power Dollars, which gives customers a $10 discount per horsepower if they purchase a 2026 Charger Sixpack.

The deal is valid between July 9th and August 3rd, 2026, so you don't have long to save thousands on a new gas-powered Charger. Dodge will offer the cash allowance on the Charger R/T, R/T Plus, Scat Pack, and Scat Pack Plus models with the Sixpack engine, but the electric Charger Daytona is not included in this offer.

2026 Dodge Charger R/T Sixpack Photo by: Dodge

Both Sixpack models are powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six engine, but the R/T gets the Standard Output (SO) version with 420 horsepower. Basic math takes $4,200 off the price of a $51,990 R/T Sixpack, bringing the price down to $47,790. If you want the R/T Plus with more amenities and a nicer exterior, it will go from $56,985 to $52,785.

As for the Scat Pack models, those get a more potent Hurricane High Output (SO) engine, which delivers 550 hp. That means these models receive a $5,500 discount until August 3rd. A base Scat Pack starts at $56,990, so the Dodge Power Dollars brings it down to $51,490. That's less than it usually costs for an R/T. If you want a Scat Pack Plus, it drops from $61,985 to $56,485 with the Power Dollars.

"Nobody rewards horsepower like Dodge," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Our customers relish power, and Power Dollars helps give them more for less. From $4,200 off on the 420-horsepower Charger R/T to a $5,500 discount on the 550-horsepower Charger Scat Pack, this program puts more Dodge muscle within reach. That makes the Charger Scat Pack, the most powerful car in the industry under $55,000, now available for under $49,500 with Power Dollars cash allowance."

What do you think?

We love seeing big discounts like this, though Dodge has previously offered bigger ones on Hellcat models through this same program. The Charger Daytona has also seen substantial discounts of up to $12,500.

51 Source: Dodge

Motor1’s Take: These price increases are great news for anyone who wants to buy a new Charger, but it may not bode well for the model’s overall sales. Discounts rarely mean a vehicle is selling well, though Dodge did first offer the Power Dollars program back when the Charger and Challenger models were still selling at an all-time high. We'd like to see Dodge offer a $6,700 discount on the Daytona, especially as it just increased the price for the 2027 model.

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