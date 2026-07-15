Hyundai recently unveiled the next-generation Elantra. The sedan debuted in South Korea as the Avante, signaling a massive design change for the compact sedan. With that change, we expect the hotter Elantra N to arrive quite soon.

The new Elantra is just a bit bigger than the cars it replaces. Hyundai pairs the car’s larger proportions with its new "Art of Steel" design language, which we expect will receive several N-branded upgrades. Hyundai is dedicated to its N performance brand, with no signs of it disappearing anytime soon.

There's still a lot we don’t know about the next-generation Hyundai Elantra N, like powertrain and price. Until Hyundai fully reveals those details, this is everything we know about the performance sedan.

What Will Hyundai Call It?

Hyundai Elantra N

The Hyundai Elantra has been on sale in the United States since the 1992 model year. Over the years, the compact sedan has evolved, offering a wagon body style in the 1990s before a hatchback version replaced it in the early 2000s.

Since its launch, there have been eight generations, with the latest debuting just last month. The current-generation Elantra has been on sale since 2021, and alongside it the hotter Elantra N, Hyundai’s second N model in the United States after the Veloster.

We expect the eighth-generation Hyundai Elantra to continue using the N branding. Last September, Hyundai said the N lineup will grow to over seven models by 2030.

What Will It Look Like?

New Hyundai Elantra N Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

We expect the new Elantra N to look like a spicier version of the new model, which gets a radical redesign for the eighth generation. The new Elantra adopts Hyundai’s "Art of Steel" design language, which features sharp edges, bold styling lines, and pronounced fenders.

Our rendering enhances the Elantra’s new look with classic N touches, giving the performance four-door a redesigned front fascia with a larger grille and the N-brand red accents. It wears more aggressive side skirts, too, and the automaker has suggested the Elantra N will be even wider, too.

At the back, we add to Hyundai’s ducktail spoiler with a three-post wing that incorporates a few angles. The Elantra’s already aggressive rear diffuser features dual exhaust tips sticking out.

Inside, we don’t expect the Elantra N to look drastically different. Upgrades should include a few N-specific buttons on the steering wheel, sportier seats, and other visual touches. The new Elantra has a large infotainment screen on the dash and a smaller driver display.

What Will Power It?

Hyundai Elantra N Engine

Hyundai hasn’t revealed which powertrain the next-generation Elantra N will feature. In 2023, Albert Biermann, the automaker’s former Head of R&D and current Executive Technical Advisor, suggested the next performance sedan could accommodate the brand’s large turbocharged 2.5-liter engine.

The engine produces up to 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque in the Genesis G70, 10 more than in the Hyundai Sonata N Line. The output would be a considerable increase over the current N’s 268-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The new Elantra is longer and wider than the model it replaces. This could allow Hyundai to fit a larger engine under the hood, but it could also be another 2.0-liter powertrain.

The automaker announced in April that it is already testing its “next-generation high-performance powertrain” at this year’s Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race. Hyundai promises the new engine will have "improved power and response characteristics... while meeting emissions regulations."

Regardless of the powertrain, we expect Hyundai to continue offering the Elantra N with a six-speed manual transmission. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is an option on the current car.

When Will It Debut?

Hyundai unveiled the next-generation Elantra last month in South Korea as the Avante, and a hotter performance version, likely the N, could debut soon. At the end of the debut, Sangyup Lee, Hyundai’s executive vice president and head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center, said he was “counting down the days” to the “sportiest Elantra yet.”

We doubt Hyundai will unveil the N before the end of the year, with a likely debut happening sometime in 2027. The car could be on sale by the end of next year for the 2028 model year.

How Much Will It Cost?

The 2026 Hyundai Elantra N starts at $36,845, including the $1,245 destination charge. That’s for the sedan equipped with the six-speed manual. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is an extra $1,500.

The current car competes with the 200-hp Honda Civic Si and 241-hp Volkswagen Golf GTI. They cost $32,690 and $36,320, respectively.

If Hyundai puts the larger 2.5-liter engine in the next Elantra N and increases output to 300 hp, it will compete with much more expensive cars like the Civic Type R, Golf R, and Toyota GR Corolla. All three produce between 300 and 328 hp.

What do you think?

The all-wheel-drive Corolla is the cheapest of the bunch at $41,815. The Golf R has gotten expensive over the last few years, and now cracks the $50,000 mark. The Civic Type R is cheaper, but just barely so, at $48,590.

The next-generation Hyundai Elantra N will likely have a starting price in the high $30,000 range, but we wouldn’tbe surprised if it crosses into the $40,000s with a bump in power, performance, and size.

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