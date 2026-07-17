Toyota Driver Goes To Walmart. Then She Parks Her Celica In The Cart Return Bay: ‘Banned From The Store’

A Texas woman let her intrusive thoughts win during a recent trip to Walmart. She tried parking her Toyota Celica convertible in the cart return bay. It fit.

TikTok creator Cadi (@thatcadigirltx) recently posted the video. The footage shows her in the tiny convertible approaching the cart return bay at what is presumably her local Walmart.

Cadi drives right up to the tiny slot and … surprisingly, the Celica clears the entrance. “Omg, it fits!” she writes in the caption.

Her post has over 60,000 views as of this writing.

Apparently, You Can Park A Celica In Walmart’s Cart Return Bay

In the comments section of the video, viewers had an absolute field day with the concept of parking a Toyota Celica under the cart return bay at Walmart.

“‘You can’t park there’ but for real,” joked one viewer.

A second person said, “The intrusive thoughts won.”

“Dude! I guarantee I can get my Corvette in there!” a third person said.

However, plenty of people did not appreciate the video at all. “As someone who works there, I don’t find this funny,” one wrote.

Someone else said, “And kids this is how I got banned from Walmart.”

Just How Tall Is A Toyota Celica?

It obviously depends on the model year, but generally the Toyota Celica is a tiny sports car. According to CarsGuide, the Celica has waxed and waned when it comes to height over the years, but its height ranged from 1,300 millimeters to 1,315 millimeters in the mid 1990s and mid 2000s. That’s a little under 52 inches or 4.4 feet.

For reference, guests at Disney World Orlando’s Space Mountain must be 44 inches or taller to ride.

In a Reddit thread posted to r/whatcarshouldIbuy, one driver said the height is a factor when considering whether to purchase a used Celica. “They are/were good cars, but the last generation came out during the height of the sports compact craze, which was its downfall,” the person wrote.

They continued, “The last-gen TF-S faced competition from several other cars that were either cheaper, more practical, or more powerful, and the Celica faded from memory due to lack of aftermarket support.”

Can This Really Get You Banned From Walmart?

In the US, businesses have the right to ban customers who engage in unruly, disruptive, or otherwise unsafe behavior.

So could Cadi be banned from her local Walmart for trying this parking maneuver with her Celica? Sure.

Of course, there are the rules and there is reality. At least one commenter in a Facebook post suggested that the consequences of getting banned at Walmart vary with management, the offense, and security.

What do you think?

“I was ‘banned’ like 5-6 years ago,” wrote one person. “I’d still show up to do my weekly shopping afterwards. No one stopped me. Just don’t play baseball or make a toilet paper fort and you’re golden.”

Motor1 contacted Cadi via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Toyota via email and Walmart via online contact form for comment. This post will be updated if any party responds.

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