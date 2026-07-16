Hyundai's Spiciest EV Just Got A Massive Price Cut

The Breakdown Hyundai has shaved $6,300 off the 2026 Ioniq 5 N’s starting price.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N now starts at $61,500, including the destination charge.

The EV produces up to 641 horsepower and can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.25 seconds.

It’s not too often nowadays that something gets cheaper, especially vehicles. The average price of a new car continues to increase, recently crossing the $50,000 mark for the first time. But Hyundai is trying to help.

Hyundai has lowered the starting price of its spiciest electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5 N. The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will start at $61,500, which includes the $1,600 destination charge. That's $6,300 cheaper than the 2025 model while gaining a few updates.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai has enhanced the N Drift Optimizer by adding 10 selectable stages, up from just one. The Ioniq 5 N gains an in-cabin camera for the forward attention warning system, auto up-down rear windows, and a new Performance Blue Pearl exterior color.

The EV still produces up to 641 horsepower in N Grin Boost mode. The EV can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in just 3.25 seconds, according to the automaker, putting it on par with high-end sports cars and even some supercars for a fraction of the price.

Hyundai’s Sales Success

Since last year, when the federal government ended incentives for electric vehicles, overall EV sales have faltered. Many makes and models suffered massive decreases, but not Hyundai yet.

Sales for the Ioniq 5 are up 9.0 percent through the first six months of the year. So far, Hyundai has sold nearly 21,000 examples of the model, but Hyundai will have to work hard in the second half of the year if it wants to beat 2025’s sales record.

What do you think?

In 2025, Hyundai sold 47,039 Ioniq 5s. In 2024, it sold 44,400. The Hyundai went on sale in late 2021 as a 2022 model.

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Motor1’s Take: It's hard to hate the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. With over 600 hp on tap and a $62,000 price tag, the EV feels like an enthusiast's dream machine, capable of keeping up with far more expensive and exotic cars.

Source: Hyundai

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