Listen to this article

Up to now, Dodge has released its Last Call special edition Challenger and Charger models individually. The latest reveal includes both muscle machines, though they will be sharing one moniker. Say hello to the 2023 Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Swinger.

Mopar fans will almost certainly recognize the name. The Dodge Dart Swinger was a popular trim that graced the smaller muscle car from the late 1960s into the early 1970s. It returns now for a limited run on the Charger and Challenger, with each model getting a special appearance package that emphasizes green.

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger Scat Pack Swinger

9 Photos

As with previous Last Call special edition models, the Scat Pack trim serves as the foundation. That means each car packs 485 horsepower from a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, with Challenger models offering a six-speed manual in addition to an eight-speed automatic. Chargers are auto only, and all Swinger models will be offered only in Scat Pack Widebody format with 20-inch wheels.

Obviously, green and gold are predominant themes for the Swinger edition. Both cars receive gold wheels, and they wear gold badging on the grille and fenders. The Charger gets a gold badge for the decklid, while the Challenger has one for the spoiler. The Challenger also gets a gold shaker hood scoop, which definitely stands out in a sea of green. Speaking of which, both cars get Swinger green graphics on the outside as well as green accents for the interior. F8 Green and Sublime Green are exterior color options but if that's just too much, White Knuckle is also available in the paint palette.

"The name says it all – the originals had a unique, fun character, and that’s the same reaction we’re hoping for with our 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger models," said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis. "Dodge Swinger models have always held a unique spot in the Dodge muscle car pantheon, and these modern-day models bring that fun back to life."

We've already seen the Challenger Shakedown and Charger Super Bee, and with Swinger representing numbers three and four, there are only three special editions left. Number five will debut on September 14, with the sixth following on September 21. The last will debut in a special event at the 2022 SEMA Show in November.

All of Dodge's Last Call models have a limited production run, and the Swinger is no different. 1,000 of each will be built, with pricing information available closer to the on-sale date.