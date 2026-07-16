This Clever New EV Drive System Achieves Incredible Efficiency  

The Breakdown Geely Auto Group has unveiled a new electric drive unit that achieves 93.8 percent efficiency.

The unit measures less than 13 inches tall and weighs 166 pounds.

It will power the upcoming Geely Galaxy TT, with a four-wheel-drive version producing 570 horsepower.

Geely Auto Group has unveiled a new electric drive unit that achieves incredible efficiency. It’s called the 16-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive, and it combines core electric drive hardware into a compact design.

According to Geely, the unit achieves 93.8 percent efficiency based on the forgiving China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle. It will help power the upcoming Geely Galaxy TT, a new sport sedan.

The unit consolidates 12 hardware functions into a single pack, combining the motor, motor controller, reducer, and more, with four distinct intelligent software controls: energy management, charging management, motion control, and health management. Geely says the design eliminates over 180 redundant parts while weighing 75 kilograms (165.35 pounds).

The automaker was also able to reduce high- and low-voltage wiring by 30 and 15 percent, respectively. The unit only measures 12.8 inches high, which increases the available trunk space for the TT by about an extra cubic foot.

Geely Thunder Electric Drive Unit Photo by: Geely

The Geely Galaxy TT

Geely unveiled the Galaxy TT last year. It’s a new sport sedan measuring 196.81 inches long, 75.55 inches wide, and 58.23 inches tall, with a 114.96-inch wheelbase. It’s similar in size to other executive sport sedans like the Porsche Taycan and BMW 5 Series.

The automaker will offer the sedan in two configurations featuring the new drive unit. A two-wheel drive version will produce 329 horsepower. A four-wheel drive version increases output to 570 hp and is capable of hitting 62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

What do you think?

The Galaxy TT is not a car we will ever get in the United States, but Volvo is a subsidiary of the Chinese automaker, and Volvo allegedly has plans for new electric sedans and wagons. They might not have Geely’s core technology, but some of the teachings might influence Volvo’s products here.

Motor1’s Take: Chinese automakers continue to innovate on electric vehicle technology. Geely's push has resulted in a compact and power-dense unit that can fit into smaller vehicles or result in increased usable space. It's a win-win.

Source: Geely Auto Group via CarNewsChina.com

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