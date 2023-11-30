Americans simply can't get enough trucks. Five of the 10 best-selling vehicles in the US in 2022 were pickups, and those sales show no signs of slowing. But what are the definitive best trucks you can buy?

We've broken down our list of the best trucks of 2023 and 2024 by category – starting with the smallest of the group and working our way up to performance pickups and EVs. All of our rankings are based on driving impressions that editors have collected behind the wheel, taking things like power, towing, comfort, and price into account. To get a better idea of how we review, click here.

Best Compact Trucks

Compact trucks have carved out a nice niche with mid-sizers getting bigger each year. But this is still a burgeoning class, so there are only two to choose from: The Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. We may see more options from brands like Ram and Toyota in the near future.

281 Horsepower

5,000 Pounds Towing

23 Miles Per Gallon

$27,985

The Santa Cruz beats the Maverick in towing with a 5,000-pound capacity, but the Hyundai falls short elsewhere. The Santa Cruz is more expensive and less efficient than the Ford, and it doesn't offer an off-road trim. It’s still a good small truck, but in a class of two, the Santa Cruz is a solid second place.

250 Horsepower

4,000 Pounds Towing

37 Miles Per Gallon

$24,995

The Maverick ticks all the right boxes for small truck buyers: It’s affordable, adorable, and for such a small vehicle, pretty capable too. It can tow up to 4,000 pounds and haul up to 1,500 pounds of payload with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost enigne, while the 2.5-liter hybrid setup gives it 37 miles per gallon combined.

Best Mid-Size Trucks

The mid-size truck segment has gotten competitive in the last few years. The revival of the Ford Ranger and the Chevrolet Colorado brought the American brands back into the foray, followed by the then-new Jeep Gladiator. And Nissan finally updated the Frontier. Now even more mid-sizers are getting revamped.

285 Horsepower

7,700 Pounds Towing

24 Miles Per Gallon

$40,885

The Jeep Gladiator has one really big upside: It’s easily the best off-roader of the bunch. And now that the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon are gas-only, it’s the only mid-sizer you can still get with a diesel engine. But beyond excellent off-roading the Gladiator is below average in on-road composure, and it’s the priciest of the group with a starting MSRP of $40,885. Getting into the more rugged Rubicon will run you at least $50,000.

280 Horsepower

5,000 Pounds

21 Miles Per Gallon

$40,175

The Honda Ridgeline doesn't have hardcore off-roading or towing chops due mostly to its unibody construction. Its 3.5-liter V6 is also outdated, underpowered, and inefficient compared to some of the other trucks in this class – and this truck costs north of $40,000 to start. The Ridgeline is a tough sell. But it does still have the best on-road manners of the group, and the 2024 model adds a more rugged TrailSport trim as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, finally.

270 Horsepower

7,500 Pounds Towing

23 Miles Per Gallon

$28,895

With the 2024 Ranger on the way and, most importantly, a Raptor model finally coming to the US, it's worth waiting for the new one. The outgoing 2023 Ranger falls to the back of the pack due to its outdated and cramped interior, firm ride, and middling powertrain. The Ranger's turbocharged four-cylinder is now less powerful than some of the other trucks in the class, but at least it's still a decent tower.

310 Horsepower

6,640 Pounds Towing

21 Miles Per Gallon

$31,265

The Nissan Frontier received much-needed updates for the 2022 model year after languishing on the market for over a decade. The truck's 3.8-liter V6 pumps out a healthy 310 horsepower, which is enough muscle to put the truck towards the top of the class in power. The ability to tow 6,640 pounds is also competitive against the challengers. For nostalgic buyers, Nissan recently revived the Hardbody name for a retro-tinged appearance package.

326 Horsepower

6,500 Pounds Towing

23 Miles Per Gallon

$32,995

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is a brand-new truck with upgraded engine options and fresh underpinnings. Buyers can choose powerplants producing between 228 and 326 horsepower. Unlike some competitors, the truck is available with a six-speed manual gearbox, in addition to an eight-speed automatic. Folks looking for something rugged have multiple options like the TRD Pro and Trailhunter grades.

310 Horsepower

7,700 Pounds Towing

20 Miles Per Gallon

$38,890

The GMC Canyon brings luxury to the mid-size pickup segment but with prices to match those premium features. While the truck starts at $38,890, the range-topping AT4X goes for $56,995, which is pretty pricey for this segment. The model is also a capable hauler because the 7,700-pound tow rating is among the best in the category.

310 Horsepower

7,700 Pounds Towing

21 Miles Per Gallon

$30,695

The Chevy Colorado shares underpinnings with the GMC Canyon, but it offers trim levels without the premium features for folks who want a less expensive truck – or just don't need the amenities. Buyers can also get a less-powerful version of the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder making 237 horsepower instead of 310 horsepower. This gives customers a wide range of configurations to pick from, ranging from the basic WT to the off-road-oriented ZR2 Bison.

Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks

One of the most hotly contested categories in America is the full-size pickup segment – and for good reason. Brands like Chevrolet, Ford, and Ram have basically perfected the art of the pickup truck with a variety of trim options, varying powertrains, and loads of luxurious amenities.

400 Horsepower

9,290 Pounds Towing

18 Miles Per Gallon

$47,665

The Nissan Titan is dead after the 2024 model year, with production ending in the summer. The current truck dates back to a 2016 debut, making this quite an old model, especially in the competitive full-size pickup segment. Its specs aren't too bad compared to competitors, but the model doesn't have the same level of technology as some of the other offerings.

437 Horsepower

12,000 Pounds Towing

22 Miles Per Gallon

$41,815

The latest generation of the Toyota Tundra is still fairly new after arriving for the 2022 model year. Buyers can get a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making a potent 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet. The brand offers the truck with an infotainment screen as large as 14.0 inches. Its standard safety tech suite includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and automatic emergency braking. Off-roading aficionados can get the TRD Pro with 2.5-inch internal-bypass Fox shocks and a 1.1-inch suspension lift.

395 Horsepower

12,750 Pounds Towing

22 Miles Per Gallon

$40,565

The 2024 Ram 1500 is the final model before a significantly updated pickup arrives for 2025 (complete with an electric option). This also means that this is the end of the line for the venerable 5.7-liter V8, so if you prefer eight cylinders of naturally aspirated power, then pick up one of these trucks soon. While down on power in comparison to the pickups lower on this list, it can tow more than them.

420 Horsepower

13,200 Pounds Towing

25 Miles Per Gallon

$38,995

GMC basically exists to offer upmarket versions of Chevrolet's trucks and SUVs. This is the same relationship between the Sierra 1500 and Silverado 1500. Prices start at a modest $38,995, which actually undercuts other full-size trucks on this list. However, the range-topping Denali Ultimate grade has a starting price of $84,440, and options can take that figure even higher. The available 6.2-liter V8 offers an impressive-for-the-class 420 hp, and the optional Duramax turbodiesel 3.0-liter inline-six allows for towing as much as 13,200 pounds.

420 Horsepower

13,300 Pounds Towing

26 Miles Per Gallon

$38,795

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is a close sibling to the GMC Sierra 1500. In fact, they offer the same engines and share underpinnings. The biggest differentiators are the styling and available amenities. Upgrades for the 2024 model year include making the 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six available on the ZR2 grade, in addition to the 6.2-liter V8. The base WT trim now gets standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

430 Horsepower

13,500 Pounds Towing

25 Miles Per Gallon

$38,565

The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling pickup in the United States for the last 46 years, and there's no sign of that changing soon. The current model gives buyers a wide variety of powertrain choices including a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, and a hybrid version of that powerplant. There are even more options when you consider the Raptor and Lightning variants. Plus, the company offers versions with prices that exceed $80,000, so if there's a configuration someone wants, then it probably exists.

Best Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks

When it comes to towing and hauling, these are the trucks you want. Modern heavy-duty pickups can typically tug around 30,000 pounds and haul around 15,000 pounds thanks to their powerful V8 and diesel engine options.

400 Horsepower

10,900 Pounds

$53,825

Believe it or not, the Nissan Titan XD is still alive and kicking for the 2024 model year. As with the half-ton Titan, the XD is outdated. And compared to the other HD trucks on this list, it falls well short of the benchmark 30,000-plus towing capacity.

410 Horsepower

37,090 Pounds Towing

$48,710

Available with either a powerful Hemi 6.4-liter V8 or the legendary Cummins turbodiesel inline-six – making up to 1,075 pound-feet of torque in the 3500 model – the Ram Heavy Duty is capable of doing some pretty hard work. Nevertheless, it's the oldest truck in its class, with buckboard handling and an infotainment package that once wowed us but now merely feels average. However, Ram does offer the stupendously roomy Mega Cab on the Heavy Duty, making it an excellent option for long-hauling families and work crews.

470 Horsepower

36,000 Pounds Towing

$47,395

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD arrives with many of the same cosmetic and functional upgrades as the 2023 Sierra 1500 before it. That means an excellent 13.2-inch infotainment system on all but the base trims, as well as standard automatic emergency braking and available adaptive cruise control that you can even use while towing. Its available diesel V8 makes 470 horsepower and 975 pound-feet, enabling a tow rating of up to 36,000 pounds on the 3500HD – even the lesser 2500HD can tow over 20,000 pounds properly equipped.

470 Horsepower

36,000 Pounds Towing

$46,395

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD arrives with a new 10-speed Allison automatic gearbox on the gasoline 6.6-liter V8, more power for the optional 6.6-liter Duramax diesel, and an off-road ZR2 model that boasts Multimatic DSSV dampers. There’s also a redesigned interior with a 13.2-inch infotainment display on all but the WT and Custom trims – they keep the old interior – and more standard and optional equipment. Like the Sierra HD, the Silverado offers up to 470 horsepower and 36,000 pounds of towing ability.

500 Horsepower

40,000 Pounds Towing

$46,965

The 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty puts out a staggering 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque from its high-output 6.7-liter diesel V8, enabling the F-450 model to tow 40,000 pounds. Even without that truck’s cheat-code widened front axle and 19.5-inch medium-duty wheels, the F-350 can still tug 38,000 pounds. And there’s some slick technology too, such as an onboard scale that estimates trailer weight, tongue distribution, and payload for safer hauling.

Best Performance / Off-Road Trucks

Performance trucks have historically occupied a small niche in the larger truck segment. But these days, there are more off-road-capable and high-horsepower pickups on the market than ever. Even the smallest trucks have some performance upgrades worth considering.

250 Horsepower

4,000 Pounds Towing

25 Miles Per Gallon

$31,165

The Ford Maverick Tremor has a few neat tricks up its sleeve. Off-road shocks, underbody protection, and 9.4 inches of ground clearance make it genuinely capable for a small, unibody vehicle. But in the realm of off-road trucks, the Maverick’s unibody construction and single-speed transfer case hold it back against the more traditional ladder-frame options.

9. Ram 2500 Power Wagon

410 Horsepower

10,590 Pounds Towing

$72,585

The Ram 2500 Power Wagon is one big, bad machine. Its 6.4-liter V8 engine gives it 410 horsepower, while solid front and rear axles with an “Articulink” feature give it better flex when out on the trail. The one big downside of the 2500 Power Wagon is its price; you won’t be able to get into a 2024 model for less than $72,000.

420 Horsepower

8,900 Pounds Towing

15 Miles Per Gallon

$83,545

GMC is getting more aggressive with its off-road offerings with the recent arrival of the AT4X models, as opposed to the softer AT4 trims. In this case, the AT4X badge adds a totally reworked suspension with Multimatic DSSV shocks, tougher tires, a taller 11.1-inch ride height, and a meaner exterior design. If fuel economy is your focus, though, the 1500 AT4X falls to the bottom of the pack. It’s also by far the most expensive option of the competitive set.

7. Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

278 Horsepower

6,400 Pounds Towing

18 Miles Per Gallon

$52,075

Until we get our hands on the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro, we’re putting the dated 2023 model toward the back of the pack. Its V6 engine is lethargic, its 9.4 inches of ground clearance is below average, and the cabin is sparse. That said, it still has excellent off-road chops and a bevy of equipment designed specifically for the trail.

6. Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

437 Horsepower

11,175 Pounds Towing

19 Miles Per Gallon

$73,925

The new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is one of the toughest trucks out there. With a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 hybrid setup it packs a powerful 437 horses, while standard off-road equipment includes an electronic locking rear differential, 2.5-inch Fox dampers, and a decent 10.9 inches of ground clearance. That said, the TRD Pro model still isn’t as capable as some of the other off-road trucks higher up on this list.

5. Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 / Bison

470 Horsepower

18,500 Pounds Towing

$72,595 / $81,730

As far as heavy-duty trucks go, the new Silverado HD ZR2 Bison is the off-road king. Its 6.6-liter V8 turbodiesel engine gives it a whopping 975 pound-feet of torque while it comes standard with Multimatic DSSV spool-valve shocks and 11.6 inches of ground clearance, which affords it some of the best off-road angles out there. Its size alone makes it tough to recommend over any of the half-ton options, but the HD ZR2 Bison makes a compelling case.

4. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 / Bison

420 Horsepower

8,800 Pounds Towing

19 Miles Per Gallon

$71,895 / $80,335

All of the excellent off-road equipment offered on the Silverado HD ZR2 and Bison originally came from the smaller 1500. And the half-ton truck is even better. With standard Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers on the Bison model, 18-inch wheels, and 11.2 inches of ground clearance, the Silverado ZR2 and Bison models are both able to conquer most trails you throw at it. At $71,895 to start, though, it is a pricey proposition.

3. Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 / Bison

310 Horsepower

7,700 Pounds Towing

15 Miles Per Gallon

$48,395 / $60,540

Picking between the bigger Silverado and the Colorado in ZR2 Bison form is like asking us to choose a favorite child – they’re both great. But the Colorado is brand-spankin’ new, and both its platform and its turbocharged 2.7-liter engine are excellent. Tack on those brilliant Multimatic DSSV dampers and a best-in-class 12.1 inches of ground clearance, and it’s easily our favorite of the small off-roaders.

2. Ram 1500 TRX

702 Horsepower

8,100 Pounds Towing

12 Miles Per Gallon

$119,620

Get yourself a Ram 1500 TRX before it’s gone. The 702-horsepower super truck is being discontinued after the 2024 model year, but it’s still one of our favorite performance trucks of all time. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine launches the TRX to 60 mph time in just 4.0 seconds. Add to that off-road tires and Bilstein active dampers, and the Ram 1500 TRX is an absolute thrill on and off the pavement.

710 Horsepower

8,100 Pounds Towing

12 Miles Per Gallon

$78,770 / $109,145

At the top of the performance heap is the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor and Raptor R. The latter comes with 700 horsepower thanks to its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, which gives it a 0-60 mph time of just under four seconds. Knobby 37-inch tires and a pliable suspension with Fox live valve shocks designed specifically for this truck make it the ultimate off-roader. It’s pricey in R form, granted, but it’s worth the money.

Best Electric Trucks

Bound to be one of the most populated segments in the next few years, electric trucks are just starting to get a foothold in the market. New players like Tesla and Rivian are taking on the giants at Ford and GM as the electric truck wars rage on.

815 Horsepower (est.)

11,000 Pounds Towing

500 Miles Range (est.)

$50,000 (est.)

Until we get our hands on the new Tesla Cybertruck and know exactly what this thing is capable of, we’ll keep the awkward-looking truck at number five. But the initial specs are promising: It can tow 11,000 pounds, it has a 2,500-pound payload capacity, and it may be able to hit 60 mph in under 3.0 seconds. If all that rings true, the Cybertruck would be one of the most capable trucks in the class.

1,000 Horsepower

7,500 Pounds Towing

381 Miles Range

$99,340

GMC brought back the Hummer name in the form of a radical, 9,000-pound electric pickup (followed shortly thereafter by an SUV counterpart). The launch edition landed with 1,000 horsepower and a price tag of $112,595, but slightly more affordable and less powerful versions have since trickled out. Regardless of power or price, the Hummer EV has an unforgiving ride, an unwelcoming cabin, and below-average driving dynamics. It’s good in a straight line, at least.

754 Horsepower

10,000 Pounds Towing

450 Miles Range

$79,800

We’ve only driven the base Silverado EV WT – but even in that form the electric Silverado is compelling. With up to 450 miles of range and 10,000 pounds of towing, the work-ready Silverado has some of the best specs in the segment. And although its interior is spartan in WT form, we know that more premium versions of the Silverado EV will have huge touchscreens and loads of leather.

580 Horsepower

10,000 Pounds Towing

320 Miles Range

$51,990

Everything we love about the standard gas F-150 carries over to the Lightning. The only difference, of course, is the electric powertrain, which has up to 580 horsepower in top spec and up to 320 miles of range at its most efficient. It’s a wonderful truck to drive, the cabin is well-equipped and premium, and it can still tow up to 10,000 pounds.

835 Horsepower

11,000 Pounds Towing

410 Miles Range

$74,800

The Rivian R1T is the top dog of the class thanks to its impressive power, towing abilities, and range. The electric truck has up to 835 horsepower in dual-motor form and can tug up to 11,000 pounds – matching the Cybertruck. It’s also exceptionally nice to drive, premium inside, and priced competitively.

