Today, Ram reveals the 2025 1500 pickup with some significant changes. The truck has new powertrain options, a refreshed design, and a tech-packed cabin with three displays.

Gone is the truck’s 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Ram replaces it with the new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six Hurricane that it calls the “strongest Ram engine ever,” and it has two outputs.

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500

53 Photos

The engine has a cast aluminum block, cross-bolted steel main bearing caps, a forged steel crankshaft, and forged steel connecting rods. Ram’s powertrain engineers were able to pump 28 pounds of boost into the engine during its development.

The Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine’s standard output is 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, while the high-output tune makes 540 hp and 521 lb-ft. The 3.6-liter V6 remains available for 2025, and the three engine choices pair with the automaker’s eight-speed automatic transmission. Ram is also introducing the 2025 1500 Ramcharger, a new battery-electric truck with an on-board generator.

New Ram 1500s equipped with the high-output Hurricane engine will have a new high-torque rear axle available in two- or four-wheel drive with an open or limited-slip differential. There is an available electronic-locking rear differential, too.

Customers will have three axle ratios for the new 1500: 3.21, 3.55, and 3.92. The truck has an 11,580-pound max towing capacity and a 2,300-lb payload limit.

Ram is also expanding the 2025 lineup with two new trims: Tungsten and RHO. The Tungsten is a new luxury grade, while the RHO is an off-road performance pickup slotting above the Rebel. The RHO is said to be identical to the TRX but packs the 540-hp Hurricane engine instead of the 702-hp supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. Ram is putting the TRX badge on the shelf for now, and the automaker will provide more details about the RHO closer to its launch.

The new Tungsten trim will sit at the top of the Ram 1500 lineup. It has 24-way power massaging front seats wrapped in Natura Plus leather. They’re heated and ventilated, too. Ram uses suede to cover the headliner and A- and B-pillars and a unique Tungsten badge sits on the center console displaying the VIN. The trim features a 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premium audio system.

The arrival of a new powertrain lineup coincides with an updated design inside and out. The Ram’s grille is larger and forward-leaning, with a prominent new Ram badge, premium LED headlights, new taillights, and a sharp new character body line down the side.

Ram increased the quality of materials and technology inside. The driver looks at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with up to a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment screen in the center. The front occupant no longer has to look out the window with the 1500’s new 10.25-inch passenger screen. The cabin also features an available head-up display, dual wireless charging, and a digital rearview mirror.

Tech features include a power tailgate with obstacle detection and a four-corner air suspension system with five modes: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1, and off-road 2. Trucks equipped with the Hurricane engine feature an on-board inverter offering up to 1.8 kilowatts of power through two covered outlets in the bed.

The rest of the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn, and Limited trims. The RHO joins the roster in Q3 2024. The Ram REV and new Ramcharger arrive in Q4 2024

Ram says it’ll release the truck’s pricing information closer to its on-sale date. Production begins in the first quarter of next year. It’ll be available in nine colors: Diamond Black, Bright White, Ivory White Tri-coat, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Hydro Blue, River Rock, Baltic Grey and Billet Silver.