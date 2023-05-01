Verdict 8.9 / 10

Hot off a much-needed facelift last year, the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup will try to maintain that freshened momentum thanks to a tougher, more capable AT4X variant. Although it looks similar to the existing AT4 trim level, the AT4X brings a totally new suspension with Multimatic DSSV shocks to the table, among other off-road refinements.

Mechanically, the Sierra AT4X shares a lot with the likewise-new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2, but the two trucks offer slightly different exterior and interior designs. Befitting its status as a GMC, the Sierra is also intended to be a bit more luxurious, almost like an off-road–ready Denali pickup. The upmarket positioning has a downside, however, with the AT4X starting at almost $83,595, which is more than the ZR2 and nearly as much as the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX. Still, the Sierra 1500’s off-road capability and cabin comfort make a tantalizing blend that might be worth the cash.

Quick Stats 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X Engine: 6.2-Liter V8 Output: 420 Horsepower / 460 Pound-Feet Fuel Economy: 14 City / 17 Highway / 15 Combined Ground Clearance: 11.1 Inches As-Tested Price: $84,740

Gallery: 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X Review

46 Photos

Design 9/10

Exterior Color: Summit White

Interior Color: Obsidian Rush

Wheel Size: 18 Inches

The 2023 AT4X has all the same cosmetic enhancements as the 2022 Sierra 1500, which received revised front styling and a totally updated interior as part of a mid-cycle facelift. The exterior is about as attractive as ever.

The only downside is the roller-skate fitment of the 32-inch tires, compared to 33s on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 – a new front bumper treatment with more clearance will make space for bigger tires on the 2024 model (or there's an available AEV editino that really goes bonkers). The Sierra AT4X is still a handsome machine thanks to its trim-specific red tow hooks and monochromatic styling details that swap in body-color and gloss black styling elements instead of chrome.

Inside, the Sierra is vastly improved relative to its pre-facelift predecessor, vaulting the truck from the back of its class to near the front. The sharper, more angular dash design and segment-competitive interior materials give the Sierra a modern cabin appearance that’s vastly better than the monolithic design of the pre-facelift pickup. The literal and figurative centerpiece of the design is a slick 13.4-inch touchscreen – more on that later.

Comfort 8/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 62.9 Cubic Feet

There’s an impressive amount of space in the Sierra 1500 AT4X, with rear seat room that even rivals full-size luxury cars. The front seats are flat and have barely any lateral support, but I found them to be supportive enough for hours-long stints without complaint – some of my colleagues disagree, finding them to be too hard for true long-distance comfort.

At least there’s standard heating, ventilation, and massage up front and heat in the rear, to go along with a smooth freeway ride and excellent noise insulation, in spite of the mud-terrain tires at all four corners. The smallish center bin and nonexistent open console storage some unfortunate shortcomings in this otherwise nice cabin – other full-size trucks make use of that space between the front seats a lot better.

Like its Chevy Silverado corporate cousin, the Sierra has a deep, wide cargo box that gives it almost as much space in short-bed form as its competitors have in their medium-size beds. There are also a variety of tie-downs back there, and the AT4X comes standard with GMC’s novel MultiPro tailgate, which can be configured into a convenient bed step, flip-up load stop, desk surface, and more.

Interior Dimensions: Headroom, Front/Rear: Legroom, Front/Rear: Cargo Volume: GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X 43.0 / 40.1 Inches 44.5 / 43.4 Inches 62.9 Cubic Feet Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 43.0 / 40.1 Inches 44.5 / 43.4 Inches 62.9 Cubic Feet Ford F-150 Tremor 40.8 / 40.4 Inches 43.9 / 43.6 Inches 52.8 Cubic Feet Ram 1500 Rebel 40.9 / 39.8 Inches 40.9 / 45.2 Inches 53.9 Cubic Feet Toyota Tundra TRD Pro 39.3 / 36.9 Inches 41.2 / 41.6 Inches N/A

Technology & Connectivity 9/10

Center Display: 13.3-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto: Yes

With no shortage of digital real estate in the cabin, the 2023 Sierra 1500 is massively improved over its technologically challenged predecessor. All trims except the base Pro get a 13.3-inch center touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard. (Oddly, the Pro trim makes do with the old Sierra’s interior layout and design.)

With built-in Google Maps and Assistant, the infotainment system’s learning curve is very short for anyone who knows how to use a smartphone, and touch response is very good whether you’re tapping on-screen icons or pinching and panning the map. The wide layout of the center touchscreen is also easier to use than the Ram’s vertical 12.0-inch display.

Performance & Handling 8/10

Engine: 6.2-Liter V8

Output: 420 Horsepower / 460 Pound-Feet

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

The naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 under Sierra 1500 AT4X’s hood might appear a little dated compared to the downsized, turbocharged, and hybridized powertrains found elsewhere in the full-size truck segment. But its 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque are perfectly matched to the 10-speed automatic transmission, making the GMC feel plenty powerful when launching off the line. The mellifluous baritone rumble coming from the tailpipes is an added boon – no synthesized engine noise or vacuum-cleaner exhaust note here. Alternatively, a diesel comes standard on the AT4X starting in 2024.

The AT4X’s trick Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers are shared with the Silverado 1500 ZR2, and they feature internal spool valves instead of damping shims and pistons to control wheel motions. The spool valves open and close depending on fluid pressure and motion inside the shocks, all without any driver intervention, allowing the truck to handle a wider variety of terrain than traditional monotube shocks. The net result is an excellent ride on the road without sacrificing body control on rough surfaces, and the AT4X even handles pretty decently – though you’ll get plenty of howl from the tires as cornering speeds rise.

Safety 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands On)

NHTSA Rating: Five Stars

IIHS Rating: Not Ranked

Every GMC Sierra 1500 comes standard with automatic emergency braking and lane-departure prevention, while the AT4X trim also gets adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage. GM’s excellent Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance is only available on the Sierra Denali and Denali Ultimate, though.

Still, the AT4X does just fine at keeping the truck centered in the lanes and a safe distance from surrounding traffic, with decently smooth application of the throttle, brakes, and steering.

Fuel Economy 3/10

City: 14 MPG

Highway: 17 MPG

Combined: 15 MPG

Efficiency: City / Highway / Combined: Recommended Fuel: 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X 14 / 17 / 15 MPG Premium 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 14 / 17 / 15 MPG Premium 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 3.5TT 16 / 20 / 18 MPG Premium 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel 5.7 eTorque 17 / 22 / 19 MPG Premium 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro 18 / 20 / 19 MPG Premium

Pricing 1/10

Base Price: $77,500 + $1,795 Destination

Trim Base Price: $79,295

As-Tested Price: $80,440

The $79,295 starting price of the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X puts it in some pretty tough competition, costing more than the Baja-ready Ford F-150 Raptor and nearly as much as the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX. The Sierra AT4X’s narrow-body, trail-friendly layout is more competitive with the mechanically identical Silverado ZR2 and the twin-turbo, hybrid Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, both of which are a few grand cheaper than the AT4. And then there are the Ram 1500 Rebel and Ford F-150 Tremor, which admittedly don’t feature the same trick suspension tech as the AT4X but are around $20,000 less expensive to start.

Trim Base Price + Destination Comparably Equipped 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X $83,595 $84,740 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 $73,395 $75,510 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 3.5TT $62,865 $72,565 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel 5.7 eTorque $55,285 $75,225 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro $71,215 $71,215

However, none of the competitors listed above feature nearly as much standard equipment as the 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X. Optioned similarly, the price disparity shrinks a whole lot, even discounting the microfiber suede headliner and front seat massagers that are standard in the Sierra and unavailable in the competition. Although some would call those additions frivolous in an off-road pickup, they do help underscore GMC’s intentions with the AT4 and AT4X sub-brand: Denali-level luxury in a rugged package.

