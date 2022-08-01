Listen to this article

After the Ranger, F-150, and Super Duty, Ford is downsizing the Tremor recipe once again for a new Maverick flavor featuring an assortment of upgrades. The compact truck gets more than just visual tweaks as the Blue Oval has reworked the suspension to accommodate different springs and shocks at both front and rear axles. It now rides one inch (25 millimeters) higher and has received beefier half-shafts as well as a heavy-duty transmission cooler.

But wait, there's more. The Maverick Tremor also gets Ford's equivalent of a cruise control system for going off the beaten path. It's called Trail Control and is exclusive to this version, allowing drivers to select a speed at which the small truck will travel over dirt and/or mud by automatically controlling the throttle and braking. Wrapped in all-terrain tires, the unique 17-inch alloy wheels have a dark anodized finish and Tremor Orange accents.

To complement the improved mechanicals, Maverick Tremor has a fresh front grille and blacked-out Ford badges while the headlights and taillights have also been tinted. At an additional cost, customers can order the truck with a Tremor Appearance Package that adds black side graphics on the lower body and hood while the roof and side mirror caps come painted in Carbonized Gray.

Stepping inside, the Black Onyx seat upholstery is adorned by stitched Tremor logos and orange accents also noticeable on the door pulls, center console, and some of the air vents.

The Tremor Off-Road Package is available for an extra $2,995 on the XLT and Lariat trim levels with the standard 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain or the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost with all-wheel drive. The electrified setup sends power to the front axle via a continuously variable transmission whereas the gas-only engine works with an eight-speed automatic and can power all four wheels. Additionally, the Tremor Appearance Package will set you back $1,495.

Ford will kick off production of the 2023 Maverick in Mexico this fall and both packages will be available to order from next month.