Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 6/10

Two things we really like about the Sierra HD: it's comically large (with the extended box, this truck measures in at 22 feet long), and the oversized grille looks like it wants to swallow up everything else on the road. And in the optional AT4 off-road trim (a hefty $14,400 add-on to the base Sierra HD), it looks rugged.

The AT4 model's massive grille gets darkened vertical chrome slats rather than the base model's bright chrome mesh. A set of 18-inch wheels with gloss black accents, wrapped in rugged all-terrain tires, replace the normal chrome set. And just below the grille, you'll find the same red tow hooks as on other AT4 models.

As for the cabin, you do get an 8.0-inch touchscreen standard (though, it looks tiny on the otherwise gargantuan vehicle) on the AT4 trim, but cheap black plastic and faux chrome surround it, just like you’ll find in the more affordable Chevrolet Silverado and light-duty Sierra. There are some nicer materials within eyeshot – like leather and soft plastic – and the black leather seats have a nice finish, but we expect better materials of a truck that costs north of $77,000. Ford and Ram are lightyears ahead in terms of material quality and design.