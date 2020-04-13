Verdict 7.7 / 10

Heavy-duty trucks have transformed in the past decade. No longer are these massive haulers merely appliances – most, if not all, modern HD trucks offer lavish leather-appointed cabins, lots of technology, and highly advanced powertrains. And the 2020 Ram 2500 is certainly no exception.

Extensively refreshed for 2019, the Ram 2500 gains sharp new visuals and, most notably, FCA's newest in-house tech. And although it still technically uses the same platform as the previous generation – albeit heavily revised with additional high-strength steel – the big pickup has a smoother ride and offers even more in the way of safety and towing than ever before. All told, the Ram 2500 is a front-runner in a segment teeming with good alternatives.

