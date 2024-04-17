If you're fortunate enough to have a lot of spare cash on hand, now is the time to claim your Mustang GTD. Or rather, now is the time to ask Ford if you can buy one. The application process for the wildest street-legal stallion of them all is now underway.

Even with its eye-watering $300,000 price tag, we suspect Ford will sell out the entire production run. Official numbers haven't been released, but estimates point to around 1,000 vehicles.

As for the application process, the only official word we have from Ford is that it's now open in the US and Canada. The Mustang GTD website still has a button to click for inquiries, and we suspect it'll be similar to the Ford GT process. Unofficially, we're hearing through online forums that Ford wants GTDs in the hands of folks who will actually drive it. Whether that's ultimately the case, we'll just have to wait and see.

Gallery: 2025 Ford Mustang GTD

69 Photos

Driving the GTD should be quite an experience. This road-going version of the Mustang GT3 race car has a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine developing over 800 horsepower. It goes to the back of the car where an eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle is installed, getting the Mustang close to a 50/50 weight distribution. The car rides on an adjustable, semi-active pushrod suspension, and it's got a carbon fiber body, a gigantic rear wing, big sticky tires, and vents galore—everything you'd expect from a street-legal race car.

The Mustang GTD will be a limited-production vehicle, but it won't be exclusive to North America. Ford says the application process will open for Europe, the Middle East, and Mexico in June. That suggests specific production targets for those regions, but as of now, Ford isn't talking numbers.

The GTD news comes on the Mustang's 60th birthday. The first-generation car made its debut on April 17, 1964, at the New York World's Fair. It established the pony car segment, selling over one million units in its first three model years.