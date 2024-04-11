Adding a splash of color to your new 2024 Mustang will now require an extra splash of green from your bank account. Ford quietly added either a $295 or $495 charge to several exterior paint options that were previously free. Now, the only zero-dollar colors are Shadow Black, Oxford White, Iconic Silver Metallic, and Carbonized Gray Metallic—none of which are particularly colorful.

Cars Direct reported the pricing news, citing a bulletin sent to Ford dealers stating the change would take effect on April 8. A visit to Ford's online configurator confirms the aforementioned colors are the only no-cost choices. Atlas Blue Metallic, Race Red, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Vapor Blue Metallic are now $295 options, and Dark Matter Gray Metallic costs $495.

Two optional colors, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Yellow Splash Metallic, remain unchanged on the options list as $495 and $995 extras, respectively.

We contacted Ford to ask about the changes, but have yet to receive a response. We'll update this post when more information is available.

The prices are small in the grand scheme of things, but it does place Ford in a larger group of automakers offering fewer standard color options. Those options are often achromatic (black, white, and gray). In some cases, gray isn't even on the table.

If you don't want a black or white BMW 4 Series, just about everything else is $650. Nissan only offers two standard colors for the Z, but at least one of them is a deep maroon called Rosewood Metallic. Meanwhile at Ford's crosstown rival, you can get a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in no less than nine free colors, including multiple grays, Riptide Blue, and Torch Red.

One thing Ford does offer over other brands is the option for a matte finish. Essentially a paint protection film, it's available with every Mustang color. But it's not cheap. Checking the matte wrap box adds $5,995 to the sticker price.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Matte Clear Film