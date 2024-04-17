The Ford Mustang is officially 60 years old. The automaker is hosting a special event in Charlotte, North Carolina to celebrate. It's also releasing a new trim called the 60th Anniversary Package.

For the record, this is only an appearance package. But to Ford's credit, it's a pretty sharp upfit that stands out without being too subtle or in-your-face. The wheels are likely the first items you'll notice. They're 20 inchers in a simple five-spoke pattern that draws heavily from 1965 designs. It's a refreshing change in an era filled with complex "snowflake" wheel designs. Of course, there's more to this package than a shiny set of wheels.

See those 5.0 badges and stripes down low on the sides? Those are based on designs from the 1965 model, as is the GT badge on the trunk. Up front, you'll find a unique grille that incorporates a retro mesh design, while the nostrils get silver accents to help them stand out. The smoked headlights from the Mustang Nite Pony package are added, a stark contrast to the extra-shiny side mirror caps. Sadly, they aren't actual chrome. But but the bright silver mimics that classic look. That is, unless you opt for a white Mustang, in which case the mirrors are body color.

Speaking of colors, the 60th Anniversary Package is only available with the aforementioned white, Race Red, or Vapor Blue. You can have the side stripe in red or silver, and on the inside, interior color options are gray, red, or black. You'll find a special serialized 60th Anniversary badge on the instrument panel, too.

Under the skin, everything is the same as you'd find on a new Mustang GT. The 5.0-liter V-8 makes 480 horsepower, driving the rear wheels with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. If you want the package on an EcoBoost or even a standard GT, you're out of luck. It's only available in GT Premium trim. At least you can choose between a convertible or a fixed roof.

Ford will only build 1,965 Mustangs with the 60th Anniversary package, for reasons that should be obvious. Pricing will be announced towards the end of the year when it reaches dealerships as a 2025 model.