Ford's Latest Recalls Affect 110,000 Vehicles—Including The Mustang

The Breakdown Ford is recalling 110,626 vehicles.

One affects the Mustang, which has windshield wipers that may only operate at the higher-speed setting.

The other recall affects the Mustang Mach-E, and the rear differential pinion shaft may fracture.

Ford has issued two recalls affecting 110,626 vehicles. So far this year, Ford has issued 56 recalls for over 11 million vehicles.

The larger recall affects 67,842 Mustangs from 2024 to 2026, including the high-performance Mustang GTD. According to the recall report, cold temperatures of 32 degrees Fahrenheit or less can cause the wiper motor to lose its Local Interconnect Network (LIN) communication with the steering column module.

Ford Mustang GTD Spirit Of America 2.0 Photo by: Ford

If this happens, the wiper may operate only at the higher speed, with the windshield washing system inoperable. That’s not good when there’s inclement weather—snow, ice, and sleet can quickly cover a windshield.

The issue is due to a supplier mishap in which the circuit board assembly was printed with a 32-kilobyte programming setting for the 16-kilobyte chip. This allowed the chip to be programmed with a mismatched 32-kilobyte algorithm.

Ford first learned of a potential issue in January 2026 when Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant Supplier Technical Assistance team identified a report of a 2026 Mustang with windshield wipers that only operated at the high-speed setting. Once Ford understood the issue, it worked to determine which vehicles it affected.

Ford says it is aware of 35 warranty claims related to the issue. It is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the wipers. Ford will inspect the affected vehicles and replace wiper motors that fail to pass.

Mustang Mach-E Recall

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford is also recalling the Mach-E. The electric vehicle could experience a rear differential pinion shaft fracture, resulting in the car losing motive power or unintentionally moving while in park.

The part’s failure is occurring due to bending fatigue, according to the recall report. Affected customers may have a vehicle that displays a malfunction indicator light and may throw possible diagnostic codes: P174E, P0A2F, P019C, and/or P27B2.

Ford learned of a potential issue with the Mach-E in March 2026 during a teardown analysis that uncovered a failed rear differential pinion shaft on a 2023 model from Europe. It began an investigation and discovered additional reports potentially related to the issue.

Between March and May, Ford analyzed six additional failed pinion shafts and found that each one suffered bending fatigue failures. The automaker worked with the supplier and “identified discrepancies in part core hardness measurements,” but Ford has yet to learn the root cause of the problem.

What do you think?

So far, Ford says it has learned of 62 warranty claims but has no knowledge of any accidents or injuries related to the issue. The automaker will fix the issue by repairing or replacing the Mach-E's rear differential assembly, which will include a more robust pinion shaft.

Motor1’s Take: Ford is on track to issue well over 100 recalls this year, likely leading the rest of the industry by a wide margin. It will still be better than last year when the automaker issued 153 recalls, but we expect it to surpass the number of vehicles, which was just over 13 million vehicles in 2025.

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