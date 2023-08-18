The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD just debuted as a limited-run, road-legal version of the GT3 race car. Plus, it comes with technology like an adaptive suspension and active aerodynamics that are banned under the competition regulations. It will go on sale in late 2024 or early 2025 at a starting price of around $300,000. The company will accept buyers only by application in a process similar to the sales method for the Ford GT.

This Mustang's name comes from the IMSA GTD racing class, where the GT3 version competes in the United States.

The Engine And Gearbox:

Contrary to rumors, the Mustang GTD does not have a mid-mounted engine. A supercharged 5.2-liter V8 sits ahead of the driver. The final output isn't yet available, but Ford is targeting over 800 horsepower, making this the highest-horsepower Mustang ever available from the automaker. The engine's redline is over 7,500 rpm, and it features a titanium exhaust with an active valve system.

The Mustang GTD adopts a transaxle gearbox meaning the transmission is at the rear, contributing to the car's near 50-50 weight distribution. It's an eight-speed dual-clutch unit, and a carbon fiber driveshaft sends the power from the engine to the transaxle.

The Variable Traction Control system in Track Mode allows for tweaking the engine output and traction control intrusiveness. This lets people tailor the vehicle to their driving ability around a circuit.

The Suspension:

The GTD rides on Ford describes as a semi-active suspension that can adjust the spring rates and ride height. The components include adaptive spool valve dampers. The Track Mode setting lowers the vehicle by 1.575 inches (40 millimeters)

The front setup consists of a short-long arm layout. There's no longer storage in the trunk because the pushrod and rocker arm architecture, hydraulic control system, and transaxle cooling system are back there. Air scoops funnel air off the back glass to cool this area.

This Mustang rides on 12.8-inch (325-mm) wide front tires and 13.58-inch (345-mm) rubber at the back. The standard wheels are 20-inch forged aluminum pieces. A set of forged magnesium wheels are optional, and they feature Y-shaped spokes with a similar design to what the GT3 race car uses. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes come standard.

The Body:

The GTD's body makes extensive use of carbon fiber to reduce weight. The light material makes up the front splitter, hood, fenders, door sills, roof, trunk lid, and rear diffuser. Carbon pieces for the front and rear fascias are an optional upgrade. Buyers can also get an available aerodynamics package that adds hydraulically controlled front flaps, a carbon-fiber underbody tray, and an active rear wing.

The selected GTD buyers can choose any color they want, even a custom shade that a customer provides.

The GTD's cabin features a mix of Miko suede, leather, and carbon fiber. Occupants sit in Recaro seats, and the rear bench is gone. An optional package includes 3D-printed titanium for the paddle shifters, rotary dial shifter, and serial number plate. The material comes from retired Lockheed Martin F-22 titanium parts.

"Some components of the F-22 that are made of titanium are wear components and after their useful life are 'retired' from service as a regular part of maintenance. The material supplier grinds those retired parts up and provides it as a powder used as a base material for 3D printing," a Ford spokesperson told Motor1.com.

The Goal And Assembly:

"The target for this project was clear – go much, much faster than we’ve ever gone before with a targeted sub-7-minute Nürburgring time,” said Ford Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall. “This makes it the fastest roadgoing Mustang ever from Ford,"

When asked when the Nürburgring lap would happen, a Ford spokesperson told Motor1.com, "We’ll share more details on this later."

Multimatic will handle the final assembly of the Mustang GTD. The bodies will come from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant, and the supercharged V8 will come from the Dearborn Engine Plant.