Woman Opens Fram, Purolator Oil Filters From Walmart. She’s Horrified By What She Sees Inside: ‘You Can Clearly Tell’

Should a retail air filter purchase require taking a couple of minutes to pop open the box and inspect the actual contents before making a payment? That may seem like a paranoid and irrational move in most cases, but a Michigan mechanic scoping the aisles in a Walmart warned there are signs every driver should know to look for before buying from a mass-market outlet and installing one on their engine.

The TikTok from mechanic Blondie&herOBS (@blondieherobs) doesn’t take long to find filters for sale in a Walmart automotive aisle that very clearly shouldn't be headed for installation. One oil filter had visible debris on its rubber sealing gasket, and the boxed air filters looked dirty enough that the mechanic believed they had already been used in another vehicle.

“We were trying to look for an oil filter for his dad's truck and then one for his truck, and I just got to looking at the gaskets and stuff because I always check gaskets,” she said in the clip, which has been viewed more than 1,300 times. “You can clearly tell that somebody put it in a vehicle and then was like, oh, that's not the right filter, and then they just put it back on the shelf.”

Used Parts For Sale?

The shabby, used-looking air filters are the most obvious red flag in the clip, but the creator said she also makes a point of checking every oil filter before she gets to the register. Her main concern is the rubber gasket around the base, which is supposed to create a leak-free seal once it’s installed.

While the video doesn't establish how the filters purportedly ended up back on the shelf, mechanics generally recommend giving replacement parts a quick visual inspection before installation.

An oil filter's gasket should be seated evenly and free of obvious flaws, damage or debris. A new air filter should have clean, resilient filtering material without discoloration or compression from previous use.

We’re left to wonder what happened to the suspect filters: whether they were customer returns, were damaged in transit, or suffered some other handling issue. Regardless of the cause, the video captures the creator's surprise and mild disgust at quickly finding multiple problematic parts during what was supposed to be a routine supply run.

For DIY mechanics, the episode serves as a cautionary reminder to be diligent when seeking a possible discount.

"I always tell people not to go to Walmart, especially for vehicle things," she said early in the video. "Imagine if somebody didn't know about cars and just threw that on their car."

Whether viewers agreed with her criticism of Walmart or not, the larger point resonated with experienced and opinionated gearheads, who mostly agreed that even brand-name replacement parts deserve a quick inspection before they're installed. A few extra seconds can reveal damage, contamination, or other signs that a part isn't as factory-fresh as its packaging suggests.

Viewers Defend Popular Brands

Viewers were divided over whether the mechanic had stumbled onto an unusual cluster of problem parts or exposed something shoppers should expect to encounter more often.

"I've bought my Nissan OEM filters there and no issues lol," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "idk maybe my Walmart's different but I've never had a problem they always have nice stuff not damaged." The creator acknowledged that possibility, replying, "Yeah, I feel like it's mainly around me."

Others said the clip reinforced the preventative steps they already follow when buying replacement parts.

"That's why I prefer WIX XP. Only oil thing I'll buy from Walmart is the jugs of Mobil 1," one viewer commented after the creator pointed out debris on one oil filter's gasket.

Another person called Purolator "a solid brand pretty close to OEM on most cars." The creator agreed and speculated that the issue appeared to be the condition of the filters on the shelf rather than any kind of manufacturer issue.

The jury’s still out based on the video evidence, so we can’t assign any definitive blame in these cases, but the episode frames up a legitimate issue facing retailers. Making sure opened, damaged, or returned merchandise doesn't find its way back into regular inventory is a quality control step that can damage a parts seller’s reputation in a hurry.

Performing the necessary screening to catch slightly used parts can be a challenge in the automotive world, where a replacement can look nearly new after only a brief installation.

For shoppers, the lesson hangs on knowing how to select the right auto parts and do at least a cursory quality check. Professional technicians routinely verify part numbers, inspect sealing surfaces, and look for obvious signs of damage before anything goes on a customer's vehicle.

What do you think?

The creator argues DIY mechanics should develop the same habit before heading to the checkout. Cutting that corner, as we’re shown in the clip, can turn the buy into a game of chance with some real risk on the other end.

Motor1 reached out to the creator via direct message and comment on the clip, and to Walmart via email. We’ll update this if they respond.

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