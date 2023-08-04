Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way, check out this list of all the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The quad exhaust pipes on this 2 Series Gran Coupe has four exhaust outlets. We suspect this is the sporty M235 xDrive variant.

The revised BMW M3 features headlights with new graphics. There are no obvious changes at the back of this vehicle.

The BMW i4 receives updated headlights. The design for the front and rear fascias don't seem to be different on this vehicle.

Here's the combustion-powered version of the 4 Series, specifically in the four-door Gran Coupe guise.

The Cadillac Escalade IQ is the upcoming big EV from the brand. This one wears a significant amount of camouflage. The full debut is on August 9.

Ford is testing the F-150 without any camouflage, and this one has the STX styling package. The official debut is reportedly in September.

And here's another look at the updated F-150 without camo. This one has two-tone paint. Compared to the other truck, this pickup has a grille with three horizontal bars rather than mesh.

The 2024 Ford Explorer in Timberline trim features a grille with hexagonal mesh and red stripes on the lower fascia. A skid plate is at the bottom.

The Nissan Qashqai receives a revised nose. The camo disguises the exact changes, though. The concealment also suggests there are revisions to the taillights and bumper.

The Opel Crossland is the brand's medium-sized crossover. The new one is coming as an EV and has a more upright appearance.

Here's an amazing look at the Porsche Macan EV with very little camouflage

The Ram 1500's refresh updates the pickup's nose and tailgate.

